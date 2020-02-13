 Skip to content
(KJZZ Tempe)   You can change the name of a nature-themed entertainment complex that used to house a "swim with the dolphins" attraction, but locals will still remember it as "the place that killed those dolphins"   (kjzz.org) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The entertainment destination opened in 2013 with a butterfly exhibit, and grew in 2016 with the addition of an aquarium and a swim-with-the-dolphins attraction called Dolphinaris. But after four dolphin deaths over several years, Dolphinaris closed in 2019.

DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ran Knishinsky is the chief marketing officer for Arizona Boardwalk. He says hopefully giving the site a new name will reduce confusion for consumers.

Sure, chief. Just like the name Premier Election Systems is intended to reduce "confusion" of voters with its old name, Diebold.
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"What I want people to know is that we're more than just the aquarium," he said. "It's eight attractions. One location. Lots of shopping. Lots of restaurants."

The key point. The whole time I was thinking this was stupid but it makes sense if it isn't actually a mini seaworld but a lot of different shops and points of interest like I Drive in Orlando.
 
Report