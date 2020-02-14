 Skip to content
Ahhh...The old, "Beaten to death and left in a blueberry patch in 2002", ruse... Nearly worked too
4
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The old "killing her husband and leaving his burned body in a Michigan blueberry patch in 2002, then fleeing to Pakistan, and arrested in Rome" trick. That NEVER works.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And she would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those meddling Romans.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

Note to self. If I decide to take up a life of crime then avoid vacationing in Italy.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

Note to self. If I decide to take up a life of crime then avoid vacationing in Italy.


Yeah, I was coming here to post about the same thing.  Perhaps this is normal policy in many countries but it seems a little extra police state-ish.
 
