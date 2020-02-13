 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   British BMW owner recreates "Who's the U-boat commander" scene from Risky Business   (yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, London, Tide, River Thames, Storm surge, BMW car, James Roycroft-Davis, Flood, further downpours  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Obscure
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Roycroft-Davis, a 25-year-old business owner
Also in the car, that cost him £5,000, was a Barbour jacket

Have your parents buy you another one.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He turned his BMW into a Porsche 928?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
England: Where even the rivers are trying to kick the Germans out.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BMW: The Ultimate Douching Machine
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I like to fill my tub up with water, then turn the shower on and act like I'm in a submarine that's been hit."
 
Kraig57
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"James Roycroft-Davis"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He bought a Z4 for 5000 pounds? That's good deal.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Obscure


Fark user imageView Full Size

nope
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report