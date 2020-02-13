 Skip to content
(KLFY Eyewitness News)   Cats Clocking In on Caturday
339
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Two Cats One Tub-day!!
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you Spiralmonkey for some TF.

Sooo,my stupid little Spencer spent three hours the other night perched on the fence two units over.
Just. Planted himself on the fence above the snow. In the dark. In the cold. And waited. And waited. And just when I was getting ready to bring him in,he showed up at the door, and I was so eager to let him in I failed to take note of his cargo until he was already inside.
Brought home another one. This one was still alive and intact, though it was making a very good effort to play dead. And in trying to remove the mouse from the cat, the mouse escaped into a small gap in my basement stairs and is now somewhere in the basement - at the moment I believe it is hiding under the laundry machines - no doubt petrified beyond all thought at being trapped in here with three farking cats. So now I have to work on catching a mouse. THANKS, CAT.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As most of you know from last week, my son adopted a cat last Friday. I am a bit concerned that poor Percy doesn't know how to relax, though!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Better than a chipmunk..ask the woman who knows...
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Good luck...poor little mouse
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

When does he get freedom from The Cone?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finnegan watching the shenanigans between Nadia and Stanley.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My Guinea Pig Sammy is sick! He's got an upper respiratory infection. So now he's got antibiotics. He'll need to take his meds twice a day. And of course I am out of town Friday evening  to Sunday mid afternoon. I can give him his first 3 doses, starting tonight..Hubby, who is allergic will have to give Satuday and Sunday a.m. Say a prayer!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

IIRC, my DIL said he got his stitches out on Wednesday (yesterday).
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ah, ok.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What could he be thinking about...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No doubt ably assisted by:
scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, here's a duck coming to join the party.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday! I don't think I've ever been here so early. Usually I'm in bed by now! I should be in bed by now. :(
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm waiting for Fiance to get home from work, but if he's not home soon, I'll give up and go to bed.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

When I was in Russian many years ago, I remember watching one duck trying to fly away while another duck slid around on the ice because he had grabbed a hold of the first duck's tail feathers. Silly ducks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

nice!
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hapee Caturday!
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We have a Lafayette stray that we picked up when we lived down there. She was part of a colony that lived under Grant Street Dancehall, had been bitten in the front leg by some other creature, and wasn't doing too well when we picked her up and brought her to the vet.
Needless to say, she stuck around. We named her Mufaletta.
This was her soon after we got her:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And more recently, living in New Jersey and very much loving domestic life:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Exluddite: Mufaletta


Welcome to The Clowder, Mufaletta!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Handsome kitteh
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

MS Paint FTW?
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Too bad it's a poor little mouse and not a nasty rat.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nope, unedited.......
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hoydenabouttown.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He's back out there again.
Not sure how long he'll stay this time. The temperature is dropping like a brick tonight and it's starting to snow. It'll be the snow, not the cold that brings him back inside again.
Those neighbors really need to tidy up that little rubble pile next to the fence.
That's exactly where the mices are hiding.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Meanwhile the cats say why have a dog and bark yourself?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fidgety BooBoo is fidgety.........
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Could someone summarise the article for me please? It doesn't allow us filthy Europeans to read. Kthxbai. 😺
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I made this LOL and right I FEEL LIKE THIS!!!!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: My Guinea Pig Sammy is sick! He's got an upper respiratory infection. So now he's got antibiotics. He'll need to take his meds twice a day. And of course I am out of town Friday evening  to Sunday mid afternoon. I can give him his first 3 doses, starting tonight..Hubby, who is allergic will have to give Satuday and Sunday a.m. Say a prayer!


I will pray to Ithun for your most noble pig.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Or live birds...
 
