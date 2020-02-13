 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Ceiling in Cat Cora's Kitchen watching you masticate apparently couldn't stand it anymore   (foxnews.com) divider line
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cleverness, subby.  Greened before a single comment too.  Well done.

/not subby
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Drywall anchors? What drywall anchors."

Also, subby:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


HOTY material.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby is doing G-d's work. +1.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where's the TSA video showing sixteen different angles of the collapse?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I may be drunk, but I got that immediately and am still snickering a little.
HOTY CANDIDATE.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably a massive roach infestation.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy hell. I figured it was just a small section, like 2' x 2'. Then I saw the picture...
 
wandererobtm101 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fantastic headline. The laugh I needed.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did she hit it while driving drunk?
 
jefferator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gawd - fox new comments sections - facepalm....scratch that, deskpalm, no scratch that too - jesuspalm
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aevorea: Holy hell. I figured it was just a small section, like 2' x 2'. Then I saw the picture...


That's a whole bulkhead, I thought we were looking at a suspended ceiling kind of event.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was a section of decoratively hung ceiling. Interior design often has poor engineering.
 
zamboni
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
did they find emilio's liquefied remains?
 
