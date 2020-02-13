 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Taxpayer money used to buy lubricants, porn and silk boxer shorts for the disabled   (weareiowa.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news! Trump used his own money to buy all that.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It used to?  It doesn't anymore?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like quite a weekend...
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. You'd think the turning the joint into an illegal human research facility would be the headline, but goddamn, editor.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't moving to Iowa, It's farking cold. Porn isn't difficult to acquire everywhere else. Hard no.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "In 2017, Rea, along with the others named in the lawsuit who worked for the Department of Human Services and at Glenwood, "sought to transform GRC from a facility focused on patient care, into a research facility to further Defendent Rea's long-standing interest in clinical research involving sexual arousal and sexual deviancy... they intended to use, and did use, highly vulnerable GRC patients as the subjects, or "guinea pigs" in research experiments."

Ew. Somebody needs to take a hammer to his T-8.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People pay for porn and lube?!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least it was for a good cause.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: People pay for porn and lube?!


Where do you get lube for free?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

meanmutton: middlewaytao: People pay for porn and lube?!

Where do you get lube for free?


Barry White - Can't get enough of your love baby
Youtube ypyiAT1RelU
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: FTFA: "In 2017, Rea, along with the others named in the lawsuit who worked for the Department of Human Services and at Glenwood, "sought to transform GRC from a facility focused on patient care, into a research facility to further Defendent Rea's long-standing interest in clinical research involving sexual arousal and sexual deviancy... they intended to use, and did use, highly vulnerable GRC patients as the subjects, or "guinea pigs" in research experiments."

Ew. Somebody needs to take a hammer to his T-8.


Assuming any of that is true.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously, this is one of those cases that really needs to play out before folks pick a side. You're hearing exactly one side of it, and it's getting press in part because it involves salacious implications. This could be entirely true, or entirely false, or a deliberate misconstruction of both truth & falsehood, but we have no clue because, so far, all we have are disgruntled former employees pushing a wrongful termination lawsuit - I suspect, mind you, to force a settlement. But, again, who knows?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: Sounds like quite a weekend...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know the situation in TFA is different, but I guarantee you lots of people on Social Security Disability (and regular Social Security) are spending some of that money on those things.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rea and others in the lawsuit are accused of purchasing silk sheet or silk boxer shorts, sexual lubricants, stock photos of porn, and a dedicated computer, software program, and joystick for the sole purpose of Rea's research.

I haven't seen a computer joystick since the early 90's. It's been controllers and keyboards since then. So, question arising, was it actually a joystick?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

12349876: I know the situation in TFA is different, but I guarantee you lots of people on Social Security Disability (and regular Social Security) are spending some of that money on those things.


Yeah I was going to make a similar point but then I read TFA and it's very different. Disabled people deserve a sex life, but non-consensual stuff is vastly different.
 
