(The Hill)   Utah State Senate committee unanimously green-lights Big Love reboot   (thehill.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The difficulty here is the track record with "consenting adults" within various communities.

With the legalization of same sex marriage, it would open the door for poly folks. Tentatively...go for it. So long as there are sufficient protections for those who want to leave the marriage, and for those who want to stay.

I'm a bit dubious, given the track record, but as a tester for what could be the first poly marriage state, it will be interesting to see how it shakes out.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about marriage being between one man and one woman?
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hooray, more arranged marriages and child rape! Religious Freedom! Arranged Marriages for Some; Tiny American Flags for others!
 
calufrax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What about marriage being between one man and one woman?


bobcargill.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, what a creative headline, subby!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Arranged Marriages for Some; Tiny American Flags for others!
 
calufrax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah.... Technically, I'm not completely opposed to it, but you know it's being written for the benefit of a few, and definitely not for the teenage girls who get targeted - or for the teenage boys who get kicked out because they're seen as a threat to old men marrying a lot of young women.

I'm sure they'll reconsider things if three or four men start waving a pride flag... Maybe if many LGBTIQAP+ groups started congratulating Utah for being progressive, and saying that they're thinking of moving there...
 
etoof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bring on the Orgy Marriages!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes a reboot is better than the original:

K. D. LANG "BIG BIG LOVE" (BEST HD QUALITY)
Youtube TzZHOoq5ol4
 
burncheese
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At first glance I read that as Big Love Robot.
 
