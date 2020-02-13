 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Crooks & Liars)   White House handing over control of public lands to people who don't recognize the public's authority   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Police, United States, Constable, Government of the United States, Bureau of Land Management, United States Constitution, public lands, chief William Perry Pendley  
•       •       •

1034 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Subsidize us with your public land" sounds a titch like socialism and hand outs, which I've been assured are both anathema to Brave Pioneers.

Of course, a lot of those Brave Pioneers received their land from that pesky gub'mint...
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere an egret cried.
 
neongoats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks right wing garbage. The lands are supposed to be held in public trust for all Americans. Not given away to 3 or 4 dozen inbred grifters that suck butt to Trumpkins.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Constitutionalists" fail to understand the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.  Not surprising.
 
otherideas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the article
"Far-right "constitutionalist" theories-the kind claiming that the U.S. Constitution's text places severe limits on the power of the federal government..."

Um, the Constitution text DOES limit the power of the Federal Government. That's not in any way, shape, or form, a far-right idea.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

otherideas: From the article
"Far-right "constitutionalist" theories-the kind claiming that the U.S. Constitution's text places severe limits on the power of the federal government..."

Um, the Constitution text DOES limit the power of the Federal Government. That's not in any way, shape, or form, a far-right idea.


Sovereign citizen says what?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cops keep killing the wrong people.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr. Pendejo útil himself.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's hard to ignore the real Constitution, but it can be done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

otherideas: From the article
"Far-right "constitutionalist" theories-the kind claiming that the U.S. Constitution's text places severe limits on the power of the federal government..."

Um, the Constitution text DOES limit the power of the Federal Government. That's not in any way, shape, or form, a far-right idea.


I think the word of contention is "severe" limits, and the interpretation of how severe those limits are.
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the strategy is obvious. They have a guy in the White House who will back them up, and they have the Senate. If they are going to make a grab, now is the time to do it. If he wins another term this sort of thing will accelerate because they will know two terms is the most he can have...unless THAT changes too.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are gold fringes on the White House
 
Shryke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: The (WGAF)


"Crooks and Liars" is just below your Furry blog when it comes to facts and objectivity.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shryke: neongoats: The (WGAF)

"Crooks and Liars" is just below your Furry blog when it comes to facts and objectivity.


"Overall, we rate Crooks and Liars strongly Left Biased based on story selection and editorial positions that almost always favor Liberal causes. We also rate them Mostly Factual in reporting due to reasonable sourcing and fact check record. However, due to the use of sensational headlines and loaded wording, as well as not strictly adhering to the consensus of science with GMO's, we cannot rate them High for factual reporting."

Ignore their stuff on GMOs, and they're High ranking.  That's way better than almost every right wing site out there.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Shryke: neongoats: The (WGAF)

"Crooks and Liars" is just below your Furry blog when it comes to facts and objectivity.

"Overall, we rate Crooks and Liars strongly Left Biased based on story selection and editorial positions that almost always favor Liberal causes. We also rate them Mostly Factual in reporting due to reasonable sourcing and fact check record. However, due to the use of sensational headlines and loaded wording, as well as not strictly adhering to the consensus of science with GMO's, we cannot rate them High for factual reporting."

Ignore their stuff on GMOs, and they're High ranking.  That's way better than almost every right wing site out there.


ok and the occasional shiat headline, but again that's way better than almost every other right wing site out there
 
gas giant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to mail dildos to the white house.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And conservatism's precious Fox News

Overall, we rate Fox News strongly Right-Biased due to editorial positions and story selection that favors the right. We also rate them Mixed factually and borderline Questionable based on poor sourcing and the spreading of conspiracy theories that later must be retracted after being widely shared. Further, Fox News would be rated a Questionable source based on numerous failed fact checks by hosts and pundits, however straight news reporting is generally reliable, therefore we rate them Mixed for factual reporting.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gas giant: Looks like it's time to mail dildos to the white house.


Melania must be so happy
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And conservatism's latest venture into derp, OANN

Overall, we rate One America News Far right biased based on story selection that consistently favors the Right and Mixed for factual reporting due to promotion of conspiracies, lack of sourcing and a few failed fact checks. OANN is one failed fact check away from moving to the Questionable Source list.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who wins when the cattle barons and the trigger happy deer hunters get into a shooting match?

/we all do
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
China?
Russia?
I mean, it is don we're talking about here.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gas giant: Looks like it's time to mail dildos to the white house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: gas giant: Looks like it's time to mail dildos to the white house.
[Fark user image 256x182]


oh god my eyes!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The far left insanity is ramping up.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's more about that lithium mine:
https://www.politico.com/news/magazin​e​/2020/02/09/nevada-lithium-mine-enviro​nmental-investigation-bureau-land-mana​gement-100595
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does that mean it's time to buy stock in dildo manufacturers?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

otherideas: From the article
"Far-right "constitutionalist" theories-the kind claiming that the U.S. Constitution's text places severe limits on the power of the federal government..."

Um, the Constitution text DOES limit the power of the Federal Government. That's not in any way, shape, or form, a far-right idea.


The article has it wrong.  It's not that they believe the Constitution limits the power of the government, they also think that local sheriffs have broad, sweeping supremacy in all things over the federal government.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report