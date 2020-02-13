 Skip to content
(Vice)   Antarctica has a sense of humor apparently as it has topped it's previous high temperature of 65 degrees earlier this week and the new all-time high is 69, heh heh   (vice.com) divider line
53
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the weather is officially... Nice.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You make flowers angry, subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we panic or we just going to keep doing the tots and pears?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be interesting if all this warm weather was caused by a hidden super volcano going off under the ice.
 
Cugel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive. Given the previous world wide record was only 56.7 degrees.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh, fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn...
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you libs on about? 69 degrees is still quite chilly, requiring a sweater at the very least. Global warming indeed!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, it rised from 338K to 341K or 0.11834%
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we're all going to have to take off all our clothes.
 
Philimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least 69 is divine, as the ladies of M*A*S*H told us:
Mash 1970, Football
Youtube o6eYjus_Olc
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole new world...!
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give yer balls a tug, ya tit farker.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's during the day, though. At night the temperature will drop substantially. Ipso facto, global warming is a hoax and Trump is now President for life.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Looks like we're all going to have to take off all our clothes.


That which cannot be seen but not be revealed for if that which is unseen is seen it will never be unseen again along with a shortage of eyeball bleach world wide.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the earth your beach and have a Corona
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plans for an Antarctic beach resort are looking better and better! Suck it, naysayers!
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has friends working there (who are heavily involved in real climate change research), I can say this is one of the better articles that has been put out, if you can wade through the ads.

There is some REAL garbage news floating around right now about this.  The peninsula is barely something you can consider part of Antarctica, but for the same reason it's also considered a 'canary in the coal mine,' for the continent.

The ice melt locations and volume are very real, and very concerning.

The pace of record temperatures is also of significant concern.  Not because every day sets a new record.  That is kinda normal when you have a heat wave.  The problem is that the last time a whole stack of records fell like this, was much too recent.  And the time before that was also much too recently.

This article seems to get that correct.

Other articles floating around today show pictures of an area with no snow, or spotty snow and ice, in regions that NEVER have snow or ice in the summer, because temps get up to 60 degrees regularly on the peninsula in the summer time.  But summer is ending down there, so the ice and snow will come back soon.  The Antarctic boards are full of people mocking this, because it's alarmist and mostly nonsense.

The things that are alarming the scientists are STILL alarming the scientists.  But many of these articles become nothing more than fodder for climate deniers.  Which point to poorly written articles as 'evidence,' that the whole thing is a hoax.

*science rage over*
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not great, not terrible
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20.75C is the new giggity in metric.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tekeli-li! Tekeli-li!
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Oh no, it rised from 338K to 341K or 0.11834%



I wonder how a doctor would feel if this was a change in body temperature.

Some differences are very significant in context.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: As someone who has friends working there (who are heavily involved in real climate change research), I can say this is one of the better articles that has been put out, if you can wade through the ads.

There is some REAL garbage news floating around right now about this.  The peninsula is barely something you can consider part of Antarctica, but for the same reason it's also considered a 'canary in the coal mine,' for the continent.

The ice melt locations and volume are very real, and very concerning.

The pace of record temperatures is also of significant concern.  Not because every day sets a new record.  That is kinda normal when you have a heat wave.  The problem is that the last time a whole stack of records fell like this, was much too recent.  And the time before that was also much too recently.

This article seems to get that correct.

Other articles floating around today show pictures of an area with no snow, or spotty snow and ice, in regions that NEVER have snow or ice in the summer, because temps get up to 60 degrees regularly on the peninsula in the summer time.  But summer is ending down there, so the ice and snow will come back soon.  The Antarctic boards are full of people mocking this, because it's alarmist and mostly nonsense.

The things that are alarming the scientists are STILL alarming the scientists.  But many of these articles become nothing more than fodder for climate deniers.  Which point to poorly written articles as 'evidence,' that the whole thing is a hoax.

*science rage over*


It's still very cold at the pole, but if it is getting into t-shirt weather in that part of the continent, that means the ice sheets and glaciers on the edge of the continent are seeing some relatively high temps as well, which will speed up melting.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-02-1​3​/antarctic-ice-shelf-pine-island-glaci​er-sheds-giant-iceberg/11957770
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the denierta-- OH CHRIST YOU IDIOTS ALREADY POLLUTED THE THREAD WITH STUPID
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: As someone who has friends working there (who are heavily involved in real climate change research), I can say this is one of the better articles that has been put out, if you can wade through the ads.

There is some REAL garbage news floating around right now about this.  The peninsula is barely something you can consider part of Antarctica, but for the same reason it's also considered a 'canary in the coal mine,' for the continent.

The ice melt locations and volume are very real, and very concerning.

The pace of record temperatures is also of significant concern.  Not because every day sets a new record.  That is kinda normal when you have a heat wave.  The problem is that the last time a whole stack of records fell like this, was much too recent.  And the time before that was also much too recently.

This article seems to get that correct.

Other articles floating around today show pictures of an area with no snow, or spotty snow and ice, in regions that NEVER have snow or ice in the summer, because temps get up to 60 degrees regularly on the peninsula in the summer time.  But summer is ending down there, so the ice and snow will come back soon.  The Antarctic boards are full of people mocking this, because it's alarmist and mostly nonsense.

The things that are alarming the scientists are STILL alarming the scientists.  But many of these articles become nothing more than fodder for climate deniers.  Which point to poorly written articles as 'evidence,' that the whole thing is a hoax.

*science rage over*


So in the same way that watching Engineering Disasters and a Psychologist being the professional expert explanation muddies the waters of actual fact.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Brazilian scientists venture out to the remote Seymour Island every few days to take a temperature reading.

No wonder the temperature was so high! With that many scientists crowded around the thermometer, the body heat was certain to make the temperature go up!
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fake news!

I just opened my freezer and my ice maker is making ice.

Fake news!
 
aungen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: It's still very cold at the pole, but if it is getting into t-shirt weather in that part of the continent, that means the ice sheets and glaciers on the edge of the continent are seeing some relatively high temps as well, which will speed up melting.


I've danced outside at the South Pole on New Year's Day, in Jeans and a T-shirt and with the help of a lot of booze. :)  It was only -17 degrees that day.

Even at its hottest we never hit 0, let alone 32.  The average temperature is -55.  Six months later, that July broke the coldest month on record.  We hit -154 windchill (-102.9 ambient).  The continent is complex, especially with the ice dump going on at dome C (if I remember correctly).

But spending a year down there is real hard on your sanity.  I was an AMANDA/ICECUBE scientist.  I still try to stay connected.  The guy at pole that year has been at Palmer for decades, which is just south of where this is happening, but got his chance to winter over at the pole and took it.  He's one of my primary sources for what's going on down there.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a shame that it isn't gonna happen fast enough that I'll get to see 3' wide dragonflies.
 
aungen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: So in the same way that watching Engineering Disasters and a Psychologist being the professional expert explanation muddies the waters of actual fact.


I'm a physicist, so I'm not an expert, either.  I like planetary atmospheric modeling better than climate change modeling.  But scientists in general are fed up with media twisting things for sensationalism and click bait.  I have to lean back on the people I know down there to help me understand why they are making fun of it.  But I understand the angry mockery of the media by the people down there, for sure.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Can we panic or we just going to keep doing the tots and pears?


It's just the tip of Antarctica, nearer to South America than to the pole. Go with the tots and pears for now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Be interesting if all this warm weather was caused by a hidden super volcano going off under the ice.


On the peninsula?   I know I am a geography geek so I know where this is, but it would be hard to hide a super volcano there.
 
whitroth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: What are you libs on about? 69 degrees is still quite chilly, requiring a sweater at the very least. Global warming indeed!


A sweater? I keep my house at 68F all winter, and don't need a sweater.... Snowflake.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: It's a shame that it isn't gonna happen fast enough that I'll get to see 3' wide dragonflies.



The oxygen content in the atmosphere has to go up a few percentage points for that to happen.
And that won't happen because the ocean acidification will kill off so much phytoplankton the oxygen partial pressure will drop.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.


Those places don't have the circumpolar current keeping warmer weather away.  There is nothing to stop as it circles the Antarctic continent.

As for the flabbergasting, did you miss the bit about it being a record temp.?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's 13 degrees Fahrenheit here.  I know I already consider Missouri an artic wasteland, but we can sub in if need be.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whitroth: Corn_Fed: What are you libs on about? 69 degrees is still quite chilly, requiring a sweater at the very least. Global warming indeed!

A sweater? I keep my house at 68F all winter, and don't need a sweater.... Snowflake.


Mom, is that you? Always a pleasure to visit that meatlocker you call home.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Representative of the unwashed masses: That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.

Those places don't have the circumpolar current keeping warmer weather away.  There is nothing to stop as it circles the Antarctic continent.

As for the flabbergasting, did you miss the bit about it being a record temp.?


Forgot to add, when the Antarctic Peninsula starts showing up with trees/forests as found in Dawson, hell even something bigger than lichens, or the couple of small plants (and I mean small) that can survive there,thenyou'd have a point.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why are the Brazilian scientists going out to that island? They don't like the temperatures from the Argentine base on the island?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marambi​o​_Base
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Why are the Brazilian scientists going out to that island? They don't like the temperatures from the Argentine base on the island?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marambio​_Base


From your own link:

At the time of its construction it was the first airfield in Antarctica and is still one of the most frequently used ones due to its suitability for wheeled landing, for which it is called "Antarctica's Entrance Door" (Spanish: Puerta de Entrada a la Antártida).[3] It is also Argentina's most important base in the continent.[3]
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Nimbull: Be interesting if all this warm weather was caused by a hidden super volcano going off under the ice.

On the peninsula?   I know I am a geography geek so I know where this is, but it would be hard to hide a super volcano there.


Arsonists then
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: Dewey Fidalgo: Nimbull: Be interesting if all this warm weather was caused by a hidden super volcano going off under the ice.

On the peninsula?   I know I am a geography geek so I know where this is, but it would be hard to hide a super volcano there.

Arsonists then


LOL...yeah, that's it!   They're burning seal blubber at a furious rate.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Representative of the unwashed masses: That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.

Those places don't have the circumpolar current keeping warmer weather away.  There is nothing to stop as it circles the Antarctic continent.

As for the flabbergasting, did you miss the bit about it being a record temp.?


You'll be happy to know that I've written Antarctica and they fixed the glitch.

https://www.yr.no/place/Antarctica/Ot​h​er/Seymour_Island/
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.


latitude is important but it's not everything. New York is the same latitude as Rome. These latitudes in the south are generally colder than the same latitudes in the north. https://www.scientificamerican​.com/art​icle/why-is-the-south-pole-col/

it's the ocean currents that matter, and this change in temperature indicates there is a change in ocean temps.

https://www.quora.com/If-Rome-is-roug​h​ly-on-the-same-latitude-as-New-York-wh​y-is-Rome-so-much-warmer-there

Also, it's the change from historical norms that's the story.

The guardian article linked by the Vice article makes this clearer: https://www.theguardian.com/​world/2020​/feb/13/antarctic-temperature-rises-ab​ove-20c-first-time-record
 
ar393
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: whitroth: Corn_Fed: What are you libs on about? 69 degrees is still quite chilly, requiring a sweater at the very least. Global warming indeed!

A sweater? I keep my house at 68F all winter, and don't need a sweater.... Snowflake.

Mom, is that you? Always a pleasure to visit that meatlocker you call home.


that's a meat locker? sheesh I don't think it gets above 60 downstairs at my house in the winter. upstairs is usually in the mid 50s unless I start a fire.
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ansius: Representative of the unwashed masses: That facility is at about the same latitude in the south as Iceland and Dawson City in the Yukon are north. So I'm not flabbergasted by this temp.

latitude is important but it's not everything. New York is the same latitude as Rome. These latitudes in the south are generally colder than the same latitudes in the north. https://www.scientificamerican.​com/article/why-is-the-south-pole-col/

it's the ocean currents that matter, and this change in temperature indicates there is a change in ocean temps.

https://www.quora.com/If-Rome-is-rough​ly-on-the-same-latitude-as-New-York-wh​y-is-Rome-so-much-warmer-there

Also, it's the change from historical norms that's the story.

The guardian article linked by the Vice article makes this clearer: https://www.theguardian.com/w​orld/2020/feb/13/antarctic-temperature​-rises-above-20c-first-time-record


indeed. Antarctica used to be much warmer when it was still connected to South America, but as the earth warmed up, and that wall disappeared, it basically helped form a circumpolar that keeps...erm, kept,  Antarctica much colder.
 
