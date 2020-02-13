 Skip to content
(ABC News)   New Mexico rejects legalizing marijuana at retail. No word on how this will affect people in the United States
    More: PSA, United States Senate, Recreational drug use, United States, New Mexico, Psychoactive drug, recreational marijuana, Mexico, Cannabis  
posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 3:20 PM



rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rejected by the same conservative Democrats in the Senate who refused to repeal the abortion ban last year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, marijuana for the most part makes people just sit there and do nothing. At least what I have been told.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Moved back to Pennsylvania briefly after the military.
Where you been?
Air Force.
Where?
New Mexico.
Didn't know we had army bases in mexico.
Moved out of Pennsylvania soon thereafter.
 
kona
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Grease a few palms.  Knock a few doors..
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lol, you must have been living in Pennsyltucky
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A lesser person would have stayed and become their leader.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Democratic Judiciary committee chairman Joseph Cervantes objected to licensing provisions for marijuana businesses that require an agreement with organized labor, the granting of business licenses to people with past drug convictions including distribution offenses, and other issues.

Isn't that the point?  I want someone who knows how to make a sale with experience in the industry.  This shouldn't be a drawback, this should be required in the job description.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"At retail"?

Like buying it at 7-11? Do any states allow that?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well, marijuana for the most part makes people just sit there and do nothing. At least what I have been told.


When I was being investigated this came up as I told them I smoked but had quit. They asked why I indulged. I was silent for a moment then the investigator said he heard it made sex amazing.

I agreed and we moved on. They don't care as evidenced by him giving me the answer.
/retirement day was one of my happiest days in my life
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I graduated from NMSU.  6 years later, I went to my 10 year HS reunion, and people asked why I went out of the country for college?
People are ignorant.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

To clarify it was for a top secret clearance.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republican Sen. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo said it was problematic to require counties to allow recreational marijuana sales in a state where local alcohol sales can be prohibited and two counties were "dry" until last year.

So the argument is we can't do this because some local counties instituted stupid alcohol prohibition laws.  Well ok.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Agreement with Organized Labor?  Are they trying to legislate that all growers and sellers only hire union?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

special20: A lesser person would have stayed and become their leader.


A proud day when you're named leader of the idiots.
 
