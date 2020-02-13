 Skip to content
(Space.com)   The universe might be taking our "Giant Meteor 2020" calls a little too seriously   (space.com)
    Asteroid, nearby asteroids, Earth's premier instruments, space rock, Mercury, Solar System, Earth, separate asteroids  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Not seriously enough.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was for the meteor even before we knew it had a running mate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It missed us by 11.5 lunar distances and it won't do any better than that in the next 200 years. Try again, universe.
 
akula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, subby, you weren't serious?

I know I sure as hell am.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no moon...
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hercules and Peter the Great can handle it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope "Giant Meteor 2020" doesn't become a thing. "Giant Meteor 2016" indulged a false equivalency between one candidate some people might have found distasteful and another candidate who was literally the worst, least qualified, most malevolent person ever to be nominated by a major party. It fed the notion that the vote didn't matter and therefore gave them permission to do something very bad with it. The outcome was disastrous.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meteor/Moon'2000
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap! They're only a few hundred feet across and they're tidally locked with each other!? I'm surprised that any pair with gravity that feeble can ever be tidally locked. I don't know the math but I guess it's just a matter of time?
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, only 4.3 million kilometers away? Close call guys.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh huhhuh... Huhuh


"perturbation"
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Damn
 
drayno76
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
More unsubstantiated claims and promises to never be kept.

You know it's bad when you've gotten cynical about Giant Meteor's campaign platform too.
 
oldfool
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm sure of one thing, the universe does not take us seriously.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It missed us by 11.5 lunar distances and it won't do any better than that in the next 200 years. Try again, universe.


Do NOT taunt Happy Fun Universe.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I was for the meteor even before we knew it had a running mate.


It's in a close primary race with World Wide Pandemic, whose campaign has been growing some real legs as of late.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's a list of upcoming known close approaches of near Earth objects.

http://astro.vanbuitenen.nl/neos

Pretty boring but you gotta get clicks somehow.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're not that lucky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Existential dread fills my days and fuels my nightmares.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're looking at 230' rocks 2.7 million miles away? That's amazing.
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If Trump is re-elected:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aevorea: If Trump is re-elected:

[Fark user image 237x320]


Is there a readable version of that? (Enlarging it just made it blurry.)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Uhhh huhhuh... Huhuh


"perturbation"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh. So dead bodies going into orbit around the Avenue 5 ship isn't that far-fetched? I thought, no way would even a cruise ship sized space ship be big enough to hold them in orbit.

/ still pretty sure human feces wouldn't be a good cosmic ray shield
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "About 15% of larger asteroids turn out, on closer inspection, to be binary".

Fabulous!
 
Pinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're gonna get smacked by one of those soon.
Too many "didn't see THAT coming" observations.

Yes, soon is relative on the timeline but I think we'll see it within the next 10-15 years.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

patrick767: Huh. So dead bodies going into orbit around the Avenue 5 ship isn't that far-fetched? I thought, no way would even a cruise ship sized space ship be big enough to hold them in orbit.

/ still pretty sure human feces wouldn't be a good cosmic ray shield


Can An Astronaut Orbit The Space Station?
Youtube Bt54lfOFsDs
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drayno76: More unsubstantiated claims and promises to never be kept.

You know it's bad when you've gotten cynical about Giant Meteor's campaign platform too.


You're just falling for fake news, son.  It's only 165 m across, hardly giant.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinner: We're gonna get smacked by one of those soon.
Too many "didn't see THAT coming" observations.

Yes, soon is relative on the timeline but I think we'll see it within the next 10-15 years.


Space is big.  Rocks are tiny and moving at 20k+ km/hr.  And just for giggles, not all of them line up with the elliptic.

It's a miracle we see as many as we do.
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dear Universe,

Stop being such a tease damnit.
 
