(Peoria Journal Star)   Due to the sheer number of gullible morons on Facebook, police department issues a news release assuring citizens the local Kroger store is not running a kidnapping ring out of a white van in their parking lot   (pjstar.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighborhood FB page is populated with such morons.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah. But the local pizza place
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump to tweet it as truth is 3...2...
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If the police are so certain...they must have checked into it...ergo....

"Police investigate Kroger's for running a kidnapping ring out of a white van in their parking lot."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
well it wasn't... but now they sure can get away with it.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to think, because they're in on it too!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait... so the police are running a kidnapping ring out of a white van in the Kroger's parking lot, and are now trying to cover it up?
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Percise1: Wait... so the police are running a kidnapping ring out of a white van in the Kroger's parking lot, and are now trying to cover it up?


Pretty much, ayup.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Percise1: Wait... so the DNC police are running a kidnapping ring out of a white van in the Kroger's parking lot, and are now trying to cover it up?


FTFY.
 
joeflood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Satanic Ritual Abuse Human Trafficking kills over 500,000 children in America each year in a vast conspiracy that goes all the way to the highest echelons of government.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you miss Murder Kroger, and the Zombie Kroger that replaced it is too neat and clean, you might like Kidnap Kroger.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait a minute wasn't I suppose to park the Orange van........I just don't look good in Orange......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What I want to know is who did Sufferin Zuckertrash have to boff back in the late 2000's to get StateBook ramrodded into the mainstream to begin with. I mean it really just started as HotOrNot.com 2.0 where dudebro kind could come together and ogle their female counterparts, then over the course of just a few months to a year that "f" icon is suddenly plastered on billboards and adverts everywhere. From there it's metastasized into an unavoidable, unaccountable systemic cancer of the internet that far too many people have decided they can't do without.
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
....or ARE THEY?!
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't most people just play along with these things for fun? I would act like I believed it because it's entertaining. I wonder if the police are the real morans for thinking people on facebook are morans?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"People should verify information they see on social media with official sources to learn if it is accurate rather than sharing these posts and spreading rumors," said Deputy Police Chief Rich Brodrick in a news release.

"Anyway, that's more of a Walmart thing. I gotta go."
 
time is tight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Trump


DRINK!
 
mottsnil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"People should verify information they see on social media with official sources to learn if it is accurate rather than sharing these posts and spreading rumors"

Apparently, Ain't Nobody Got Time for Dat!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: What I want to know is who did Sufferin Zuckertrash have to boff back in the late 2000's to get StateBook ramrodded into the mainstream to begin with. I mean it really just started as HotOrNot.com 2.0 where dudebro kind could come together and ogle their female counterparts, then over the course of just a few months to a year that "f" icon is suddenly plastered on billboards and adverts everywhere. From there it's metastasized into an unavoidable, unaccountable systemic cancer of the internet that far too many people have decided they can't do without.


His initial financial backers were Russian.


As was Twitters'.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah. They run the kidnapping ring out of the trailer parked at the freight dock behind the building.
 
polle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But do they  run a child traffick ring out of their basement ?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: If you miss Murder Kroger, and the Zombie Kroger that replaced it is too neat and clean, you might like Kidnap Kroger.


Ah...Murder Kroger.  Not as good as the Disco Kroger, but they had fresher meat.

/worked across from D.K. for many many years
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG! Were there zip ties on the door handles?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That website was an assault on my optic nerve.  0_o
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But I saw a white van there!
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Crewmannumber6
That's what they want you to think, because they're in on it too!
Fark user imageView Full Size

They kidnapped themselves!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


salt of the earth, you know, morons.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The shear stupid of the general public never ceases to amaze me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So now is the perfect time to start a grocery store kidnapping ring out of a white van.
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: So now is the perfect time to start a grocery store kidnapping ring out of a white van.


Dude, don't kidnap a grocery store. It's just messy.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take the K out of Kroger's and you got Roger's as in "Roger's Interstate kidnapping Organization".  They're not the largest but they make you put the kids in bags you brought yourself so there's savings.
 
