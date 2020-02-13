 Skip to content
(CNN) Uber driver gets re-ended by another driver. His two passengers livestream the ensuing chase to catch the driver that hit him
35
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
re-ended? Is that Brooklyn-ese or ChiEngrish?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  Many years ago, I'm driving on a northern highway (Highway 7 between Mattawa and North Bay) with my 75 year old mother next to me..  I get side side swiped and nearly run off the road by a passing car.  So I chase after them.  At one point I noticed I'm doing about 140 kilometers an hour on a 90 kph road so I back off and my mom yells at me "You're losing him!"  It was a crazy guy who stole a car and smashed up a bunch of cars.  I drove along at a regular speed and there was a path of destruction leading up to his destroyed vehicle and where cops were arresting him.  It was all over the news.

The point of the CSB was my mom's comment.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: So I chase after them.


Do you and your mom live in an action movie?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: re-ended? Is that Brooklyn-ese or ChiEngrish?


No, it's when she's working with two dudes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: mrshowrules: So I chase after them.

Do you and your mom live in an action movie?


Found them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That video is like that great scene in the French Connection, except tedious.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.


Rate hike? Oh, honey, he's straight to jail with multiple counts of reckless endangerment, kidnapping, hit and run... He's not going to be driving a car for a loooooong time.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: CSB:  Many years ago, I'm driving on a northern highway (Highway 7 between Mattawa and North Bay) with my 75 year old mother next to me..  I get side side swiped and nearly run off the road by a passing car.  So I chase after them.  At one point I noticed I'm doing about 140 kilometers an hour on a 90 kph road so I back off and my mom yells at me "You're losing him!"  It was a crazy guy who stole a car and smashed up a bunch of cars.  I drove along at a regular speed and there was a path of destruction leading up to his destroyed vehicle and where cops were arresting him.  It was all over the news.

The point of the CSB was my mom's comment.


You're mom seems cool.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.


pretty sure his uber driving days are over too
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, end me once, shame on - shame on you. End me - you can't get ended again."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.


What? No, they need to prove this idiot didn't pull over and let them out. That's kidnapping. He need to be fired. He endangered his customers. and the only thing he would have said if he got them killed his he's sorry!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Tr0mBoNe: I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.

pretty sure his uber driving days are over too


There's always Lyft.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: vertical video. We know who the real monster is.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: ltdanman44: Tr0mBoNe: I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.

pretty sure his uber driving days are over too

There's always Lyft.


You misspelled "Swift."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.


Guess you missed the part where they were talking to the 911 operator.


Driver should be charged with kidnapping.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In principal I understand why he was chasing the guy down: I understand the anger and sense of violation, and to be honest if you hit someone and take off you deserve a prolonged and vicious beating. Also, please don't try and sell me on the "panic" defense. That's reserved for discount lawyers who wear shiny suites, pointy shoes, and use Drakkar Noir by the liter. That said, you don't get to endanger others while perusing some asshole for hitting you. If you can chase them safely without running lights, dodging pedestrians, terrifying your passengers, etc. go for it. If you can't just pull over and cut your losses.

/But if you do catch they guy feel free to gouge out his eyes because if I'm on the jury I'll dig in and vote to acquit.
//If you are one of those assholes who has hit someone and taken off I hope you die alone and in pain.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.

Guess you missed the part where they were talking to the 911 operator.


Driver should be charged with kidnapping.


Guess you missed the part where he was charged with 2 counts of abduction.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.


Oh, you. Didn't watch the article.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/13/us/vir​g​inia-facebook-live-uber-chase-trnd/ind​ex.html

Olufemi S. Olomola has a 'Falling Down' moment.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Tr0mBoNe: I'm sure your insurance company will really want to see the video of you driving dangerously due to a minor property crime. Enjoy your rate hike.

Rate hike? Oh, honey, he's straight to jail with multiple counts of reckless endangerment, kidnapping, hit and run... He's not going to be driving a car for a loooooong time.


loki see loki do: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/13/us/vir​g​inia-facebook-live-uber-chase-trnd/ind​ex.html


FTA: "Richmond Police have charged Olufemi S. Olomola, 38, with two counts of abduction, reckless driving, and felony hit and run."

Shiat. I should pick some lottery numbers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: mrshowrules: CSB:  Many years ago, I'm driving on a northern highway (Highway 7 between Mattawa and North Bay) with my 75 year old mother next to me..  I get side side swiped and nearly run off the road by a passing car.  So I chase after them.  At one point I noticed I'm doing about 140 kilometers an hour on a 90 kph road so I back off and my mom yells at me "You're losing him!"  It was a crazy guy who stole a car and smashed up a bunch of cars.  I drove along at a regular speed and there was a path of destruction leading up to his destroyed vehicle and where cops were arresting him.  It was all over the news.

The point of the CSB was my mom's comment.

You're mom seems cool.


She is kind and gentle woman that I think would be capable of murder to protect her family.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also: "Murray says he and his wife were checked out by an ambulance and are still sore from the two accidents."

The lawsuit over their medical bills is going to be insane, with (at least) five different insurance companies involved: theirs, their driver's, the first other driver's, the second other driver's, and Uber's.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That video is like that great scene in the French Connection, except tedious.


Ooo, let's post great chase scenes:

Ronin Paris Car Chase Full 1080p HD
Youtube MxxH0lZSYgU
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.

Guess you missed the part where they were talking to the 911 operator.

Driver should be charged with kidnapping.


Listening to audio is sooo last year!
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.

Guess you missed the part where they were talking to the 911 operator.


Driver should be charged with kidnapping.

Guess you missed the part where he was charged with 2 counts of abduction.


We may disagree on basic facts that would have been clear had we watched the story and read the accompanying captions, but we can all agree that the real crime is the vertical video.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: FrancoFile: That video is like that great scene in the French Connection, except tedious.

Ooo, let's post great chase scenes:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MxxH0lZS​YgU]


That one is especially good.  And I've driven in a lot of those tunnels in Paris along the Seine.  Freaky stuff.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the real crime is the vertical video.

^ correct
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, if my  UBe34r driver pulled this, I would be cheering him on and watching his 20.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Uber owned the car and paid the insurance, then drivers wouldn't have to chase down hit and run suspects.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another good one:

BABY DRIVER - 6-Minute Opening Clip
Youtube 6XMuUVw7TOM
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: WTFDYW: mrshowrules: CSB:  Many years ago, I'm driving on a northern highway (Highway 7 between Mattawa and North Bay) with my 75 year old mother next to me..  I get side side swiped and nearly run off the road by a passing car.  So I chase after them.  At one point I noticed I'm doing about 140 kilometers an hour on a 90 kph road so I back off and my mom yells at me "You're losing him!"  It was a crazy guy who stole a car and smashed up a bunch of cars.  I drove along at a regular speed and there was a path of destruction leading up to his destroyed vehicle and where cops were arresting him.  It was all over the news.

The point of the CSB was my mom's comment.

You're mom seems cool.

She is kind and gentle woman that I think would be capable of murder to protect her family.


I was going to make some smart ass comment about her letting me pee in her butt but then the whole murder thing was kind of off-putting and made my boner put down the computer mouse.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

special20: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: Maybe instead of live streaming and trying to go "viral" they should have called 911.

Guess you missed the part where they were talking to the 911 operator.

Driver should be charged with kidnapping.

Listening to audio is sooo last year!


Like everyone has the bandwidth! I listened to a few seconds, maybe a minute.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We had a taxi driver get into it with another one on the way to Fenway Park. Both Jamaicans, simultaneously hotheads and perfect West Indian gentlemen;
Driver 1: "Please excuse me, I got to straighten dis young buoy." Stops, gets out.
Driver 2: Waves arms around. "We just tryin to get ahead, mon!"
Driver 1: "We all tryin, but you got to do it de right way mon!"
All kind of right in the middle of Boston traffic. Such fun. The cab driver on the way back was from India and seemed to be an astrophysics professor or something.
 
