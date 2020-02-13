 Skip to content
(Westport News)   It really tied the room together   (westport-news.com) divider line
14
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size


He definitely looks stoned/high out of his mind.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some rich guys will pay a lot for that.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh come on! You're trying to convince me that a good looking young fella like that would deface property!?!G'way wit'ya!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yo mean it's illegal ??? what if I someone just walks into a place..?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police promptly hit him with a rolled up newspaper, and then tased him
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe he just wanted to know where the money was.

/doesn't look like no Chinaman I've ever seen
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope it wasn't me....

Oh, good.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New HGTV show-

R Kelly's Golden Interiors
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Maybe he just wanted to know where the money was.

/doesn't look like no Chinaman I've ever seen


Dude, chinaman isn't the preferred nomenclature.  Asian-American please.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see what he did there.

/and over there
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This will not stand, man. This aggression will not stand.
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't like this viral marketing for the new John Turturro movie
 
