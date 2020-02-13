 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Want to attend an inclusive college? Better make sure that checkbook is inclusive too   (usatoday.com) divider line
4
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're white and looking to meet Asians, the time is "college" and the place is "any good one".
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*cough*community college in any major city*cough*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  Pepperdine's mascot is white privilege.

/Class of 2001.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The author kind of glosses over the issue of getting into many of these schools.  MIT, Standford, Cornell, BU, NYU...and I'm just unfamiliar with the CA state schools so maybe them too.  Even if you're a top high school student, you can't just show up to these and expect entry.  It's pretty safe to assume that any university in a major coastal city will probably be pretty diverse.  A more meaningful article might have focused on schools with high diversity relative to their surrounding non-school area.  Example (and this may or may not actually be true): maybe the University of Iowa is like 50% diverse even though Iowa is probably otherwise ethnically homogeneous.  Lower than the article's examples but still pretty good if you're coming out of the corn fields looking for some diversity with your educational experience.
 
Report