 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   On this week's serving of 80's post-punk, new wave, and gothy goodness, it's Magazine, Spear of Destiny, and Cowboys International®. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like. It's PastFORWARD #120. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
7
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 12:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and a shout out once again to my TF benefactor (not sure if he wants to blow his cover, but I know who he is) who wanted to make sure I got the boooobies.

As always, playlist will be live tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
here we goooooo............
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 280x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


yah, nothing like vintage synthpop ministry to get the cats jumpin'
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here we goooooo............


Literally the next song on that Ministry album.
 
Lord Bear [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some good stuff on here.  I'm always on the lookout for cool stuff I haven't heard before.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report