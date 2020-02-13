 Skip to content
"We go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong..." when we wear this two-headed bondage collar
    Polycephaly, Collar, Physical restraint, joint bondage collar  
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like someone from product planning has finally been reading my erotic The Thing With Two Heads fan fiction
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll never understand people whose sex lives resemble a scene from Hellraiser
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I saw a documentary on the internet that featured 2 women a a double headed thing but it wasn't a collar.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or if you prefer a more high-tech approach...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
allthesametome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It could also be what a Dom uses for two subs.

/What's your safe word?
 
PirateKing
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WHAT!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At my bachelor party a bowling ball ended up chained to my leg. I've compulsively collected hack saws ever since.

/High-tensile steel chain
//Much quicker to hack through the ankle
 
LewDux
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As they say: Two heads are better than one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
: four
 
Dingleberry Dickwad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm actually a little surprised this one hasn't shown up yet...

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I saw a documentary on the internet that featured 2 women a a double headed thing but it wasn't a collar.


Requiem for a Dream was a documentary? This changes everything.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this looks funner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
