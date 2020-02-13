 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Jury acquits Chinese woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-lago, after buying her excuse that she didn't speak English and therefore had NO IDEA what the security guards were saying when thy ordered her to leave   (apnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Unlikely, Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump's Mar, Florida, last year, Donald Trump, Jing Lu, WEST PALM BEACH, Security  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 3:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I not guilty too!
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just another immigrant getting away with a crime according to Trump supporters.
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the one with all the spy gear?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She forgot to bring $500k from a PRC-owned bank?
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should have yelled "You go now! You here too long!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida juries seem to be as smart as Florida voters.

/as in not smart
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance


Wait, she didn't leave but then returned? Huh?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In her defense, the guards were using the old Biblical English when thy ordered her to leave.

Forsooth, harlot.  Make haste and depart this place of business...
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised security didn't just shoot her.
 
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't this the sort of thing that walls are supposed to prevent?  You're telling me there's nothing around the property?

Maybe we should build a wall around China!

BTW, subby, let me guess- you just KNOW she's up to something, right?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance


Wait, she didn't leave but then returned? Huh?


Maybe she had a hand stamp.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: I'm surprised security didn't just shoot her.


Well she wasn't black.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A jury composed of people in the same town as White House South, who are likely fed up with the disruptions caused by Trump's frequent visits, decide to not convict someone who annoyed the staff there?

You don't say.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: A jury composed of people in the same town as White House South, who are likely fed up with the disruptions caused by Trump's frequent visits, decide to not convict someone who annoyed the staff there?

You don't say.


It's more likely than you think.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump can pretty much use the same excuse
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't Mar-A-Lago have a big beautiful powerful wall?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In her defense, the guards were using the old Biblical English when thy ordered her to leave.

Forsooth, harlot.  Make haste and depart this place of business...


typo...or luckiest typo ever
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burnitdwn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the public is paying the bill for politicians to be some place, isn't that place by default open to the public?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Destructor: Doesn't Mar-A-Lago have a big beautiful powerful wall?


It got knocked over by a gust of wind.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: Doesn't Mar-A-Lago have a big beautiful powerful wall?


yea.  but there's an unguarded gate standing open in it every 50 feet apparently.  just like the one at the southern border.
 
apoptotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance


Wait, she didn't leave but then returned? Huh?


I haven't been there, but my guess would be that the building she re-entered is on the grounds that she never left.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure Jing Lu has learned her lesson and won't do it again.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Destructor: Doesn't Mar-A-Lago have a big beautiful powerful wall?

It got knocked over by a gust of wind.


Not powerful enough, I guess. Disgraceful.
 
LewDux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
STOP IT STOP IT
DRINK!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

palelizard: Is this the one with all the spy gear?


No, that was the other one who was found guilty.

Frankly, the defense established that the "security" posts were pretty ad hoc and didn't have anywhere near enough signage.  This seems like a good verdict.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

burnitdwn: If the public is paying the bill for politicians to be some place, isn't that place by default open to the public?


Great question!  Try to walk through the gate of Camp David & get back to us.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should've been able to tell she was disoriented and confused, after all she was wandering around mumbling "me look for bob kraft, where bob kraft??"
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RussianPotato
Frankly, the defense established that the "security" posts were pretty ad hoc and didn't have anywhere near enough signage.  This seems like a good verdict.

I believe you're right. Only one I could find:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Xi's check cleared.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Xi's check cleared.


Or, the jury wanted to give her another chance.

Hard to tell, really.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTA: Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance


Wait, she didn't leave but then returned? Huh?


They thought she was done, but returned an hour later.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report