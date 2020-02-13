 Skip to content
(AP News)   Utah Prison officials: Well, this inmate has a swastika tattooed on his forehead, and he DID stab another inmate 11 times while in jail, but, what the hell, I'm sure he's learned his lesson let's give him parole. *1 month later* OK, apparently not   (apnews.com) divider line
    Fail, Assault, Ryan Joseph Dash, police mug shot shows, Murder, Utah, aggravated murder, Aggravation, Utah man  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.


Only if the villain is white.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.


But Honestly, how could anyone look at this guy and have any clue he wouldn't return to polite society and become a gainfully employed, productive member thereof?   Truly a mystery:
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who the hell is the head of the parole board... Susan Collins?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.
 
Kuta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"learned his lesson"

*snerk*
 
Kuta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magorn: harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.

But Honestly, how could anyone look at this guy and have any clue he wouldn't return to polite society and become a gainfully employed, productive member thereof?   Truly a mystery:
[storage.googleapis.com image 800x387]


Doesn't he know the Bible forbids tattoos?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A whole lot of lesson learning happening these days.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Geez I wonder if we let all the non-threatening low-level drug 'offenders' out of our overcrowded prisons, officials might not feel pressured to let dangerous crazy stabby people back into public life.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gary Larson needs to update this cartoon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This guy is a real problem solver. Stop all the meanies from making fun of your chin by gluing an old broom to your face.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just hoping for that one kernel of optimism -- that the victim did his tattoos.
 
dark side of the moon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.


What do the 14 and 88 mean?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That guy walks around in broad daylight like that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those Mormons can sometimes be too nice to people.
Should have kept him locked up.
 
manhole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.


Rent free... LOL
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?


14 is for a white power slogan that's 14 words long.  8 is the letter H in the alphabet and so you get Heil Hitler.

They think they're clever and using an unreadable code.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the DOC decided to make him everyone else's problem. Hopefully they get stuck with him forever now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?


14 is for "14 words" which is a... rally call(?) for people who think there is a conspiracy to eliminate white people and 88 is for the 8th letter of the alphabet twice which is "HH" and stands for "Heil Hitler"
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?


The "14" refers to the "14 Words," which is a kind of racist mantra.

The "88" is telephone code for "HH," which stands for "Heil Hitler."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?


88 is "HH" or Heil You know who
14 is the 14 words that are basically the Neo Nazi Creed, you almost always see those number together
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dark side of the moon:

The numbers 14 and 88, used in various combinations, are a code used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists to broadcast hate speech in a covert manner and to show their alliance with others in their movement. The number 14refers to David Lane, a notorious white supremacist leader and murderer, who at one point issued the 14-word statement: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." Lane, who was incarcerated for various crimes including the assassination of a Jewish radio host, wrote his infamous words in 1985 while in prison (he ultimately died in prison in 2007). The number 88 refers to the fact that H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 is HH. This stands for "Heil Hitler," part of the historic Nazi salute. Essentially, 1488 is a callback to these two figures and their racist ideologies.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow we all know our lingo...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?


14 refers to the "14 words", which a racist slogan about protecting white women from the brown people, and 88 refers to the eighth letter of the alphabet "h" twice, as shorthand for Heil Hitler.

/Few years ago I went on a kick researching symbols and logos so I would pick up more information from visual clues. Helps me avoid certain people.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.

But Honestly, how could anyone look at this guy and have any clue he wouldn't return to polite society and become a gainfully employed, productive member thereof?   Truly a mystery:
[storage.googleapis.com image 800x387]


Maybe they were hoping he'd last long enough to re-elect his god Jesus.

/ pardon me , I need shower after that.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
....and that was the Fark Comments Barbershop Quartet with "The More You Know."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?

14 is for a white power slogan that's 14 words long.  8 is the letter H in the alphabet and so you get Heil Hitler.

They think they're clever and using an unreadable code.


Marcos P: dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?

14 is for "14 words" which is a... rally call(?) for people who think there is a conspiracy to eliminate white people and 88 is for the 8th letter of the alphabet twice which is "HH" and stands for "Heil Hitler"


MrBonestripper: dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?

The "14" refers to the "14 Words," which is a kind of racist mantra.

The "88" is telephone code for "HH," which stands for "Heil Hitler."


Magorn: dark side of the moon: Private_Citizen: More than just a swastika on his head. The words "Skin Head" in Gothic letters (bracketing the swastika), the words "white power" over his eye brows, 14 on one cheek, and 88 on the other. He has more, but I can't identify them. The dude's face is a one stop shop for racist symbols.

Seems obligatory:
[Fark user image 425x430]
/He is FIRMLY in the "I will never have a job that pays taxes" category.

What do the 14 and 88 mean?

88 is "HH" or Heil You know who
14 is the 14 words that are basically the Neo Nazi Creed, you almost always see those number together


Longest Simu-post ever
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My new Dwarf Fighter for the next campaign:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or possibly a Human Druid:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now they need names.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No mention of Trump yet? C'mon you slackers, just because this isn't the Pol tab...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.

But Honestly, how could anyone look at this guy and have any clue he wouldn't return to polite society and become a gainfully employed, productive member thereof?   Truly a mystery:
[storage.googleapis.com image 800x387]


There are still opportunities.

Thank you for your interest in serving in the Trump Administration. This website is designed for applicants interested in non-career positions within the Trump Administration.

Note: if you are interested in applying for an internship with the Trump Administration, please visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/part​icipate​/internships.
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This must be one of those things I keep hearing about where liberals wail & shriek about how wrong it is that people on parole of probation get sent back to jail for the most minor technical violations, right?

It's weird, because what I see happening a lot more like courts go to some pretty extraordinary lengths to keep criminals out of jail, and then the jails/prisons can't wait to get them back out onto the streets, and the parole/probation departments repeatedly avoid violating them whenever possible...

...and if they DO get picked up they go back to court where it starts over, with a good chance of the judge saying "time served on the violation, nevermind the original suspended sentence, resume probation/parole, and credit toward early release from probation/parole counted at 2/3rds time for as long as we don't invoke your original sentence (including the time you were in jail for the violation, awaiting this court-date)".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

J45Picker: A whole lot of lesson learning happening these days.


And the lesson is RAPE MAIM PILLAGE MURDER!!! MOAR!!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got in first of everyone posting at the same time!  Finally people will like me!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: No mention of Trump yet? C'mon you slackers, just because this isn't the Pol tab...


Lol.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did he stab one guy 11 times, or 11 guys 1 time?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wow we all know our lingo...


And some white supremacist jerk got them all to spread his creed without having to do it himself. Goddamn y'all are dumb.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dark side of the moon: What do the 14 and 88 mean?


Refers to some neo-nazi slogan.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Marcos P
That guy walks around in broad daylight like that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I got in first of everyone posting at the same time!  Finally people will like me!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: harleyquinnical: Terrifying how conservatives think a villain convicted (or in the President's case, impeached) has learned his lesson by being sent to jail.  When one is full of wrath and greed, there really is no lesson they can learn aside from how not to get caught.

But Honestly, how could anyone look at this guy and have any clue he wouldn't return to polite society and become a gainfully employed, productive member thereof?   Truly a mystery:
[storage.googleapis.com image 800x387]


Lot of jobs opening up at the DOJ and he'll fit right in with the new office culture
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Marcos P: Wow we all know our lingo...

And some white supremacist jerk got them all to spread his creed without having to do it himself. Goddamn y'all are dumb.


Because knowing what he's saying on his face is going to convert people to his cause?  Unless you can point us to sociological studies showing that demystifying hate groups' language encourages participation in those groups, I'm going to go with calling that bull shiat.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This one is a total loss. Sell off the usable parts and junk the rest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

How dry I'm not: This must be one of those things I keep hearing about where liberals wail & shriek about how wrong it is that people on parole of probation get sent back to jail for the most minor technical violations, right?

It's weird, because what I see happening a lot more like courts go to some pretty extraordinary lengths to keep criminals out of jail, and then the jails/prisons can't wait to get them back out onto the streets, and the parole/probation departments repeatedly avoid violating them whenever possible...

...and if they DO get picked up they go back to court where it starts over, with a good chance of the judge saying "time served on the violation, nevermind the original suspended sentence, resume probation/parole, and credit toward early release from probation/parole counted at 2/3rds time for as long as we don't invoke your original sentence (including the time you were in jail for the violation, awaiting this court-date)".


pics.astrologymemes.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yikes. I bet even Matt Bevin wouldn't have released this guy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mega Steve: This one is a total loss. Sell off the usable parts and junk the rest


The parts may be contaminated.
 
