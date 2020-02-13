 Skip to content
China plans yet another reboot of Battlestar Galactica
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
marcospecialties.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, people will own more dogs in the future because they will not be fooled.
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. That's why you have to run the Voight-Kampff test on everyone.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will be fooled, because some people are as intelligent as a Daily Star writer.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If robots capable of blending in with people were possible, you wouldn't need spies. Just hack into the family robo-maid/butler, or better yet have people allow access in the EULA. We've seen with facebook/alexa/smartphones what people are willing to give up for convenience.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncanny valley.  'Nuff said...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone really struggling to justify a paycheck.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Ian Pearson warns robots will be used as spies in future

Future????......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 600 series had rubber skin. We spotted them easy, but these are new. They look human - sweat, bad breath, everything. Very hard to spot.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Harmony......how you doin'?

img.maximummedia.ieView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forum.quartertothree.comView Full Size


/yeah yeah Korean, but we all look the same so what's the diff
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new models could even fool Kwame.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely in:  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flaming bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still amazes me just how terrified autocratic governments are of their own people.
 
kyex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait people still communicate in person? Im more worried about all the social media bots becoming smart enough to blend in.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One reason I'm kind of blasé about climate change. By the time it becomes a problem, humans are going to be dealing with a lot weirder threats.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sure it's all fun now...then they escape into the real world
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: One reason I'm kind of blasé about climate change. By the time it becomes a problem, humans are going to be dealing with a lot weirder threats.


It's already a major problem, but you may be onto something, because as bad as hurricanes have gotten the last few years, the damage done by the orange clown half assing the responses has been worse then the actual storms in some cases.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: I'm definitely in:  [Fark user image 850x637]



Can we leave the crazy "KILL ALL HUMANS!!!!" programming out?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a dog, I'll be okay.
 
fark_booger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Game on when I can buy a Cherry 2000
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flaming bob: It still amazes me just how terrified autocratic governments are of their own people.


It's because they know what they are doing is unfair and wrong. They know their comeuppance is coming and they are trying to stave it off as long as possible.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: One reason I'm kind of blasé about climate change. By the time it becomes a problem, humans are going to be dealing with a lot weirder threats.


Yeah. Not very long after we have passable human like robots the human race will be threatened with extinction via electro-gonorrhea.


/The noisy killer.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: One reason I'm kind of blasé about climate change. By the time it becomes a problem, humans are going to be dealing with a lot weirder threats.

It's already a major problem, but you may be onto something, because as bad as hurricanes have gotten the last few years, the damage done by the orange clown half assing the responses has been worse then the actual storms in some cases.


It just looks like he was half-assing it because the thieves that run Puerto Rico had stashed the loot.
 
Report