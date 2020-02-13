 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Ghosting is rapidly becoming the new normal when it comes to ending a relationship, because nobody is actually an adult anymore   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
49
    More: Stupid, Ghost, Best Friends, Relationship breakup, Weathered, ghosted Elle magazine reader, Rachel Lindsay hunt, mental guessing game, Lori Gottlieb  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 1:11 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them: "Why don't you love me?"
You: "Because you're an emotional black hole from which no joy can escape. You stalk me constantly, and refuse to give me a moment to myself without questioning my motives. Keeping you from bouncing between homicidal and suicidal is a constant effort that saps will to get out of bed in the morning"
Them: "Can we pretend you didn't say any of that and you just ghost me?"
You: "Sure baby, I'm gone."

/Sometimes just be happy it's over, and spare yourself the autopsy.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been out of the dating pool for a few years now, but even 5-6 years ago I felt that just breaking off contact was fine up through date 3, especially if your most recent date was relatively lackluster and neither of you make a significant effort to get in touch or set up another date afterwards. You're both adults, you've done this before, and you don't need to dramatically make a pronouncement about chemistry or incompatibility, you just need to be done.

Now, any later than that and you should probably at least send a "Sorry, I don't think this'll work" text, and even if it's earlier than that it's usually courteous to send a "no thanks, sorry" message if the person asks for further contact.

But if you've been on two dates you're kind've "eh" about and you haven't heard from them in a couple days? Just be done.

Yes, I've been ghosted after about a month and it is weird and kind of rude, but acting like all ghosting is equal is also dumb. Some older people like to argue that manners dictate that you should always make follow-up contact to let people know where they stand, but there's really no reason for that.

/ For some reason I'm reminded of the one woman who actually called me up while I was walking home to yell at me for not inviting her back to my place after a first date
// I regret nothing
/// About that decision, anyway
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.


You just murdered me with this post.  XD
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.

You just murdered me with this post.  XD


Heck, now I've got another ghost to contend with!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ghosting was started as a fad at places of employment.  The best way to treat an ex-employee is to have security escort him from the building with a warning to never be heard or seen again.

Who knew it would catch on, in other demanding relationships.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because people are just pixels on a screen, right?
 
gbv23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm too socially awkward to have another human ring up my groceries what do
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're just ships passing (and occasionally hooking up) in the night...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*paywall*  are they talking about not contacting someone after a date or two, and that's ghosting?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Enh, ghosting has always happened once out of high school (forced together). The only offsets really are a small town where you frequent the same places, or you work with them. "People not texting back" is the new way to say "won't answer the phone".
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, you're needy and neurotic, and talking about why this relationship needs to end would only perpetuate the delusion in your mind that we have a relationship.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The author of that article seems a bit clingy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: *paywall*  are they talking about not contacting someone after a date or two, and that's ghosting?


It was 7, but I can see why he ghosted her.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like this?
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably because people don't respond well to "The sex has gone bad and I am Audi 5000".
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I ghosted this guy. He was so conceited, full of himself, and self-righteous.  Glad that's over with. I tried to hook up with his mantis friend but thought he might bite my head off after mating.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wouldn't ghost Bill Duke, though:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're ghostin' us, motherfarker. I don't care who you are back in the world, you give away our position one more time, I'll bleed ya, real quiet. Leave ya here. Got that?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Like this?
[i0.wp.com image 644x307]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I think that blowjob ghost was also in Raiders. Very prolific.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 374x380]


As an aside, I've been watching a lot of paranormal videos on YouTube while I work, and I've learned some absolutely fascinating things. The first thing I've learned is that Islamic ghost hunters are the most annoying, because they spend the entire video chanting the same prayers over and over again. The second thing I've learned is that Chinese ghost hunters are awesome, because they believe they can scare away ghosts by cussing them out. The funniest thing I've learned is that ALL ghost hunters are ironically afraid of ghosts.

Seriously, every single paranormal investigator I've ever seen always reaches a point where they're like "Welp, there's just too much paranormal stuff happening here! I guess that's it for me!" And I'm like "biatch, this is what you're here for! Get in there and interrogate Casper! Ain't nobody ever been killed by a ghost!"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Like this?
[i0.wp.com image 644x307]

[i.pinimg.com image 500x288] [View Full Size image _x_]
I think that blowjob ghost was also in Raiders. Very prolific.


Meh.  I've had worse.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Before i was married I did it quite a bit.

While not an extremely good looking guy I have a good sense of humor, dress well, have a good job, and perhaps too charming for my own good.

1.Girl tells me she just wants something casual and 1 month in she starts introducing me as her boyfriend and wanted to have dinner with her parents.

2.Met a cool girl who we had a lot of sex in the first week we knew each other, and I was taking a dump in her bathroom and found a pregnancy test on the floor.  When questioned "We cool, i am back on the pill, that is from the last guy).

3.2nd time they come to my place they start rearranging my shiat.

4.Talking about how we would make pretty babies.

Or here are two emails from this girl who met me for coffee on the first date, and we ended, well you know.

She showed up the next day with a box of 50 condoms and said she wanted to be my f buddy.  I was cool.

Then she came over two days later and said if I wanted to keep fing her we needed to do more couple things.  Despite the fact every time i saw her she raped me.

So I get this email

How are you? You know, I really like you, but I have been thinking about our friendship and I really don't think it's going anywhere. I'm looking for someone who I could eventually be in a relationship with, not just someone to see from time to time on an intimate level.  I know we're both busy with our jobs and family but I just get the  feeling that you're looking for someone special, while I'm just a temporary friend with benefits. Such is the story of my life. Anyway, I just feel that I need to move on. I hope you do find what you are looking for. Take care!!


Then two days later.

I know the last person you probably want to hear from right now is me and I don't blame you. In retrospect, I'm really sorry for writing that e-mail and ruining what could have been a start of a great friendship or maybe even more. It was very unlike me. I don't know, I've always have been the laid back, almost nonchalant go with the flow type of girl. If it ended up as just a friendship, great, if it ended up as a relationship, that was great too.

But with you, I don't know, I just started acting different. Reading that stupid e-mail I sent you and doing what I did, I came across as needy, possessive and demanding, which is unlike me. I'm sorry, I guess it is because I really liked you. I wish I could take that e-mail back and just start over with a brand new slate. I wish you could forgive me and we can start over. If not, I totally understand as well.

I had known her all of about 2 weeks.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Like this?
[i0.wp.com image 644x307]

[i.pinimg.com image 500x288] [View Full Size image _x_]
I think that blowjob ghost was also in Raiders. Very prolific.

Meh.  I've had worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Like this?
[i0.wp.com image 644x307]

[Link][i.pinimg.com image 500x288]
I think that blowjob ghost was also in Raiders. Very prolific.


I read she auditioned for Moaning Myrtle, but was told she was too old.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Children, a breakup is a really easy thing to do if you put in the prep.

First things first - meet them at their place with their stuff. Never, ever do the breakup at your place.  it might feel like home court advantage but you're goal is to get away from this person as quickly as possible.  it's way tougher to force someone to leave than it is to walk away. when you get to their door do not go inside, just hand them their stuff and say...

"Look i'm not happy and i don't think you are either.  even if you are, if i stay, i'll resent it and probably end up destroying your happiness so here's you stuff, goodbye and good luck."  they may try to get you to engage or explain. ignore it and just walk away. you've got the rest of your life to get too and so do they.

Lastly - if she's the crazy type make sure your car is in a garage with a locked door or stash it somewhere else for a week.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"That night I was crying so hard my neighbors could probably hear. I wasn't just upset that a promising relationship might be ending. I was distraught for all of us who are dating, that breaking up via silence is somehow acceptable."

Yes, of course. Your guttural wailing was on behalf of society, not yourself. You are truly the most empathetic of people. How could he not want to have a breakup scene with you?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Children, a breakup is a really easy thing to do if you put in the prep.

First things first - meet them at their place with their stuff. Never, ever do the breakup at your place.  it might feel like home court advantage but you're goal is to get away from this person as quickly as possible.  it's way tougher to force someone to leave than it is to walk away. when you get to their door do not go inside, just hand them their stuff and say...

"Look i'm not happy and i don't think you are either.  even if you are, if i stay, i'll resent it and probably end up destroying your happiness so here's you stuff, goodbye and good luck."  they may try to get you to engage or explain. ignore it and just walk away. you've got the rest of your life to get too and so do they.

Lastly - if she's the crazy type make sure your car is in a garage with a locked door or stash it somewhere else for a week.


I've never had a problem breaking up with a girl. I ended my last relationship by writing "we're donion rings," on her Arbies.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.

[Fark user image image 457x356]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd woo-woo with her.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I avoid the problem by not having been in a relationship for almost a decade now. I win!!

/.....whimper....
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: We're just ships passing (and occasionally hooking up) in the night...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


"Strangers in the night,
Exchanging genetic material,
Wondering if it's right,
That's immaterial....."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.


Is that you, Axl?

Guns N Roses - Used to Love her
Youtube kz_zGee3VW0
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager, I used to tell the neighbor's little kid that Caspar the Friendly Ghost died in their house. They later moved, not sure why.
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh, I don't know -- I think saying "Nope, no reason I should waste any more of my time on that person, I've moved on, and I don't owe them any explanation no matter how needy & insecure they are" can often be a sign of a more well-adjusted adult that the person who's so self-centred they think they're entitled to a reconnect or an explanation, and who's being so annoyingly obsessive that they continue trying to re-establish contact with someone when it clearly isn't welcome.

...but folks in that "needy, insecure, self-centred, annoyingly obsessive twat" crowd are bound to see it differently, so they call it "ghosting" in order to pretend the problem lies on the end of the person who's moved on like an adult.

It's just that the trend of calling it "ghosting" became popular, because there are a lot more people in that "needy, insecure, self-centred, annoyingly obsessive twat" crowd than there are well-adjusted adults.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Enh, ghosting has always happened once out of high school (forced together). The only offsets really are a small town where you frequent the same places, or you work with them. "People not texting back" is the new way to say "won't answer the phone".


This. Exhibit A: that Elvis song about their version of ghosting.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't just walk away without saying anything and never look back once you've moved on. There's plenty of fish in the sea. Or tinder to start fires. Or grinders for.. meat? Just steer clear from the farmersonly sites.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I actually dated a ghost for a while. It was cool
At first, but then all the little stuff started to add up; how she'd always open the cabinets and never close them, how she'd throw everything on the floor, how she'd turn on lights when nobody was there, etc. In the end, it was the fact that she was incorporeal that ended out relationship. I needed somebody that could touch me without sending the chill of death down my spine. Plus, it was getting awfully annoying how she kept pointing out that I'd killed her.


I am seriously tempted to create a dozen alts so that I can give this twelve more funny votes.

Bravo, good sir. Bra-farking-vo.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "People not texting back" is the new way to say "won't answer the phone".


Oh man. I once screened phone calls for two months after I dumped someone. Thought I was out of the woods after about 10 weeks. Finally answered the phone (land line, no caller ID): "um, hi <name redacted>, this is <name redacted>... haven't heard from you in a while... is everything OK?". Good times.
 
dascott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hell, I ghost people on accident because I can't think of anything to say and I'm afraid of bothering them.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll continue ghosting as long as someone calls me 20 times and sends 50 messages a day.

Social media has empowered stalkers and crazy ass people. Sometimes Ghosting is the only rational option.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Deciding "this isn't working, I'm out" is fine in the right circumstances.

Like no more than year 6 of marriage.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beware the mid afternoon coffee.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theflatline: Before i was married I did it quite a bit.

While not an extremely good looking guy I have a good sense of humor, dress well, have a good job, and perhaps too charming for my own good.

1.Girl tells me she just wants something casual and 1 month in she starts introducing me as her boyfriend and wanted to have dinner with her parents.

2.Met a cool girl who we had a lot of sex in the first week we knew each other, and I was taking a dump in her bathroom and found a pregnancy test on the floor.  When questioned "We cool, i am back on the pill, that is from the last guy).

3.2nd time they come to my place they start rearranging my shiat.

4.Talking about how we would make pretty babies.

Or here are two emails from this girl who met me for coffee on the first date, and we ended, well you know.

She showed up the next day with a box of 50 condoms and said she wanted to be my f buddy.  I was cool.

Then she came over two days later and said if I wanted to keep fing her we needed to do more couple things.  Despite the fact every time i saw her she raped me.

So I get this email

How are you? You know, I really like you, but I have been thinking about our friendship and I really don't think it's going anywhere. I'm looking for someone who I could eventually be in a relationship with, not just someone to see from time to time on an intimate level.  I know we're both busy with our jobs and family but I just get the  feeling that you're looking for someone special, while I'm just a temporary friend with benefits. Such is the story of my life. Anyway, I just feel that I need to move on. I hope you do find what you are looking for. Take care!!


Then two days later.

I know the last person you probably want to hear from right now is me and I don't blame you. In retrospect, I'm really sorry for writing that e-mail and ruining what could have been a start of a great friendship or maybe even more. It was very unlike me. I don't know, I've always have been the laid back, almost non ...



Way to speed-run a relationship there, lady.  Yeesh.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: BafflerMeal: "People not texting back" is the new way to say "won't answer the phone".

Oh man. I once screened phone calls for two months after I dumped someone. Thought I was out of the woods after about 10 weeks. Finally answered the phone (land line, no caller ID): "um, hi <name redacted>, this is <name redacted>... haven't heard from you in a while... is everything OK?". Good times.


I  ghosted a psycho girl 30 years ago when I was 20 and she was 18.

About 10 years ago before I met my wife, I ran into her and she says to the girl with me "Honey, he will leave you too, he always gets them when they are much younger, like he did me."

This is the same girl who could not get into the bar room where i was at with my pals, who told i drunk redneck i was in the bar drinking her paycheck and she was pregnant.

Drunk redneck comes in to drag me out to the parking lot and my friends had to tell him what a crazy pos she was.

I  was in Aldis last week with my mother and I saw her and my mom said i disappeared like I was in a magician act when I saw her.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: theflatline: Before i was married I did it quite a bit.

While not an extremely good looking guy I have a good sense of humor, dress well, have a good job, and perhaps too charming for my own good.

1.Girl tells me she just wants something casual and 1 month in she starts introducing me as her boyfriend and wanted to have dinner with her parents.

2.Met a cool girl who we had a lot of sex in the first week we knew each other, and I was taking a dump in her bathroom and found a pregnancy test on the floor.  When questioned "We cool, i am back on the pill, that is from the last guy).

3.2nd time they come to my place they start rearranging my shiat.

4.Talking about how we would make pretty babies.

Or here are two emails from this girl who met me for coffee on the first date, and we ended, well you know.

She showed up the next day with a box of 50 condoms and said she wanted to be my f buddy.  I was cool.

Then she came over two days later and said if I wanted to keep fing her we needed to do more couple things.  Despite the fact every time i saw her she raped me.

So I get this email

How are you? You know, I really like you, but I have been thinking about our friendship and I really don't think it's going anywhere. I'm looking for someone who I could eventually be in a relationship with, not just someone to see from time to time on an intimate level.  I know we're both busy with our jobs and family but I just get the  feeling that you're looking for someone special, while I'm just a temporary friend with benefits. Such is the story of my life. Anyway, I just feel that I need to move on. I hope you do find what you are looking for. Take care!!


Then two days later.

I know the last person you probably want to hear from right now is me and I don't blame you. In retrospect, I'm really sorry for writing that e-mail and ruining what could have been a start of a great friendship or maybe even more. It was very unlike me. I don't know, I've always have been the laid bac ...


She was an indian chick who grew up in England.  Like bollywood goodlooking.  Ice blue eyes and salma hayek curves.  And super smart.

The kicker is before she sent the first email she showed up at my place and said "you have two choices, you can not fark me and we can start a relationship, or fark me one more time and I will never see you again."

I chose curtain number 2.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theflatline: Before i was married I did it quite a bit.

While not an extremely good looking guy I have a good sense of humor, dress well, have a good job, and perhaps too charming for my own good.

1.Girl tells me she just wants something casual and 1 month in she starts introducing me as her boyfriend and wanted to have dinner with her parents.

2.Met a cool girl who we had a lot of sex in the first week we knew each other, and I was taking a dump in her bathroom and found a pregnancy test on the floor.  When questioned "We cool, i am back on the pill, that is from the last guy).

3.2nd time they come to my place they start rearranging my shiat.

4.Talking about how we would make pretty babies.

Or here are two emails from this girl who met me for coffee on the first date, and we ended, well you know.

She showed up the next day with a box of 50 condoms and said she wanted to be my f buddy.  I was cool.

Then she came over two days later and said if I wanted to keep fing her we needed to do more couple things.  Despite the fact every time i saw her she raped me.

So I get this email

How are you? You know, I really like you, but I have been thinking about our friendship and I really don't think it's going anywhere. I'm looking for someone who I could eventually be in a relationship with, not just someone to see from time to time on an intimate level.  I know we're both busy with our jobs and family but I just get the  feeling that you're looking for someone special, while I'm just a temporary friend with benefits. Such is the story of my life. Anyway, I just feel that I need to move on. I hope you do find what you are looking for. Take care!!


Then two days later.

I know the last person you probably want to hear from right now is me and I don't blame you. In retrospect, I'm really sorry for writing that e-mail and ruining what could have been a start of a great friendship or maybe even more. It was very unlike me. I don't know, I've always have been the laid back, almost nonchalant go with the flow type of girl. If it ended up as just a friendship, great, if it ended up as a relationship, that was great too.

But with you, I don't know, I just started acting different. Reading that stupid e-mail I sent you and doing what I did, I came across as needy, possessive and demanding, which is unlike me. I'm sorry, I guess it is because I really liked you. I wish I could take that e-mail back and just start over with a brand new slate. I wish you could forgive me and we can start over. If not, I totally understand as well.

I had known her all of about 2 weeks.


Sorry, she raped you for two weeks?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report