(CNN)   Things you should do on a first date: Go to dinner, see a movie, go out for drinks. Things you probably shouldn't do on a first date: Rob a bank   (cnn.com) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought being asked to attend a funeral on a first date was, um, unique.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not, Subby? It'll be a date neither of you will forget and if it goes well it pays for itself.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The right kind of woman is going to get hot as hell for something like that. If that's the type of woman you're into, it's the right move.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A bank? Geeze, peeps - start off light with a convenience store.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I saw this flick at the local grindhouse theatre back in the 70s. I'm THAT old.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well I guess this is obligatory...

First Date - NSP
Youtube UvgcLTzwjVM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby,
I bet you are really fun at parties.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rob at first sight.
 
manhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's some speedy justice right there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But the Bonnie and Clyde movie was so romantic and looked like so much fun!

But really, don't bother. Banks are where the money was in the 1920s and 1930s. They are not where the money is now.

I saw an article or factoid somewhere and the average take from a bank robbery in the USA is less than $4,500 or so. The take is still fairly respectable in the UK for some reason, probably because they are behind the curve on credit cards and telephone debits, but it still isn't big money and most bank robbers get caught after a few months at the most.

Forget banks and plastics. The real money is in gold-mining, scamming and data-mining, which can be lucratively combined if you know how to write code. The entire world economy is based on the one simple trick used by con artists:  confidence games.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New FOX reality show idea......Penitentiary Honeymooners!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go on take the money and run
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bank holidays. Why the Fark do British banks take so many holidays, and why does everybody else have to follow their lead? You'd think that they were the Church of England or something.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wouldn't necessarily say "shouldn't do".  Keep it on the back burner.  A little spontaneity is good for the relationship.  It bonds the two of you in a common effort, an 'us against them' scenario. Like a game of charades.
 
dustman81
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Half Baked (6/10) Movie CLIP - A Cheap Date With Mary Jane (1998) HD
Youtube dHPnUPFcxdE
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: The right kind of woman is going to get hot as hell for something like that. If that's the type of woman you're into, it's the right move.


Exactly - get it right out there in the open.  Either she's "the one" or she's not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

coffeetime: And I thought being asked to attend a funeral on a first date was, um, unique.


Hey, Babe! You look game! Wanna rob a bank with me?


Number 17,313 on the all time list of dumb pick-up lines.

Still way up the list from "Wanna milk a bull with me?" Unless you are talking about Red Bull, that is a real non-starter unless the girl is a ho.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh, subby, how else are you gonna pay for all that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know about that.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Submitter is probably one of those people who thinks meeting for coffee is a "nice" way to get to know someone.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I wouldn't necessarily say "shouldn't do".  Keep it on the back burner.  A little spontaneity is good for the relationship.  It bonds the two of you in a common effort, an 'us against them' scenario. Like a game of charades.


Well, if Hollywood has taught me anything, it's that a sequence of bizarre events can end any number of ways, that nobody would have thought possible at the beginning of the night.

Nobody would PLAN on robbing a bank, but hey, those guys didn't think they'd wake up in a Vegas suite with Mike Tyson's tiger either.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chepachet, RI, huh?  I'd have guessed Fall River.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
First things first...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Chigger patrol.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then, suddenly, he came running back, sweating with sunglasses, a hat, a gun and $1,000 cash in hand, the woman said.

"F**king go," he told her.


"Where is the pizza? You said we were here for dough."
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TuckFrump

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Serge Gainsbourg Brigitte Bardot Bonnie Clyde Music V
Youtube kmOMJHAlvL0
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So that's what personals profiles mean when they say "looking for my partner in crime".

/I gotta start swiping right on those ones.
 
