(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida grandma let her sons run a major drug operation out of her apartment in a high-rise tower for seniors   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Ahmad Rashad Weston, Pinellas County, Florida, Drug addiction, 10-month investigation, mother Serena Weston, St. Petersburg  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assume his name is Steves
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prohibition creates so many jobs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First you get the grannies
then you get the welfare checks....
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude's got the grams.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's nice to see kids take an interest in the family business
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Until Congress fixes prescription drug coverage seniors on fixed budgets will seak low-cost alternatives.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, not everyone has access to a car wash or a fast food chain.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Walgreens not liking the competition?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
.......... And when he died, all he left us was alone
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See, Farkers?

Boomers, Gen X and Millennials can work together toward a common goal.
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I had kids...........they'd be where they are now...NOT!!!!
 
