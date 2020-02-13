 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The late Judge Reinhardt has been accused of sexual harassment. No wonder I haven't seen him in any movies recently   (news.bloomberglaw.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, judge of sexual harassment, problem of sexual harassment, House Judiciary, federal judiciary, former clerk, Alex Kozinski  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darn it - headline caught me out.  I have the sillies. now
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
missemmamm.comView Full Size

Whodathunkit?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snakkle.comView Full Size
 
Twonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show some respect for Judge Rheinhold!

/I had that dream again...
 
paradroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to whoever on Fark recently reminded me of Ruthless People, where he plays a stereo salesman. "Farkin finance it!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reinhardt died in 2018 after nearly 40 years on the Ninth Circuit, which didn't immediately return a request for comment.

LOL. #meetoolate
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entertainment tab?
 
Electromax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Judge Reinhold is neither a real judge nor has he received acting's highest honor)
 
batlock666
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

paradroid: Thanks to whoever on Fark recently reminded me of Ruthless People, where he plays a stereo salesman. "Farkin finance it!"


And when you die, you can be buried in it!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So they waited until he was dead? Uhm...okay. we should really disbar him?

I mean...what the hell is the goal here? You can't sue a dead person. You can't throw them in jail. You're not going to ruin his life..

If it helps the healing then okay, I guess. I just don't see what the end result is that they're hoping for.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

saywhonow: So they waited until he was dead? Uhm...okay. we should really disbar him?

I mean...what the hell is the goal here? You can't sue a dead person. You can't throw them in jail. You're not going to ruin his life..

If it helps the healing then okay, I guess. I just don't see what the end result is that they're hoping for.


You also don't have anyone to refute your claims.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Entertainment tab?


Are you not entertained?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He has been Judged and found wanting (booty).
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Learn it, know it, live it.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh. Ninth circus.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: saywhonow: So they waited until he was dead? Uhm...okay. we should really disbar him?

I mean...what the hell is the goal here? You can't sue a dead person. You can't throw them in jail. You're not going to ruin his life..

If it helps the healing then okay, I guess. I just don't see what the end result is that they're hoping for.

You also don't have anyone to refute your claims.


Quite likely that, with a small chance of, "I just want people to know, it pisses me off everyone thinks he's cool when he did this shiat."  No idea which one mind you - but either is possible.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoa, wait, when did that happen? <clicks link>

SHAKES TINY FIST.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Electromax: (Judge Reinhold is neither a real judge nor has he received acting's highest honor)


The opportunity to make a condescending and hypocritical speech to millions of people?
 
