(CBC)   Old and Busted: Finding a mouse in your hamburger. New and WTF: Finding a live frog in your green pepper   (cbc.ca) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coulda been worse - they coulda found half a dead frog.

/Try the veal
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute little guy.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pepper frogs and spider bananas make for a healthy living.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gimme your burger, tho.
 
manhole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This has to be that impeached criminal's fault.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Peppe the frog!

Born in a pepper
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby, it's Canada.  Shouldn't it be "finding a moose in your hamburger"?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wazzzaaaaaap!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Coulda been worse - they coulda found half a dead frog.

/Try the veal


Back when I was in college I worked in the cafeteria behind the food line.  One day one of the girls serving vegetables found half a grasshopper in the green beans.
 
