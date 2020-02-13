 Skip to content
In today's things we shouldn't have to tell people news, please do not drink silver to cure yourself of or prevent being infected by coronavirus
50
•       •       •

coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... some people are stupid enough to drink this stuff?  They deserve whatever happens to them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?

Then we can tell the idiots by their blue skin, which is permanent.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


PAPA SMURF!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No lets just go ahead and keep telling people this and if they believe it we as a species are better off.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Bakker should go to jail again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just preparing for the post-apocalypse

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will make you immune to The Lone Ranger!
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of dumbasses. Silver is only good for fighting werewolves.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or better yet, go ahead and do it. We could use the room.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the antivaxxers that have it all figured out, they don't need to buy anything to be prepared or to treat themselves. I'm sure they're all booking seats on the next planes (and cruise ships, of course) to prove their superior health is no match for a little bug.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you should eat raw garlic and drink red wine. duh

also, i have a rock that keeps tigers away
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.
 
captjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? It works for lycanthropy and vampirism.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.


You're making a lot of sense.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother in law would be gullible enough to buy this.

Ugh...
 
captjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.


So getting blitzed on Goldschlager will keep you healthy! Sign me up!
 
mrschwen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.


If I were a virus I'd avoid this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I had to look up argyria. I wonder why my neck has not turned blue by the extended exposure to my silver necklace that I never take off.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you should eat raw garlic and drink red wine. duh

also, i have a rock that keeps tigers away


That's the 1980's fad. The new hotness is essential oils, sticking potatoes on your feet or burying onions around your house.

I'm trying so hard not to think of modern times as the Age of Cursed Hash Browns.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

captjc: BigNumber12: Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.

So getting blitzed on Goldschlager will keep you healthy! Sign me up!


Beyond being a preventative, Goldschlager is actually a cure as well. The flakes scratch up the lining of your throat and stomach, accelerating absorption, which catches any virus cells already present off-guard.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Opacity: BigNumber12: Exactly: it's gold that prevents it. The 16th-century French drank gold, and not one of them ever contracted Coronavirus.

If I were a virus I'd avoid this guy:
[Fark user image 250x292]


CLASSIC!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nah, I've decided, adults get ONE notice for shiat like this, then go ahead and ignore the stupid ones determined to farking kill themselves with stupid. Just let 'em.

The human race will probably be better off for it.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you should eat raw garlic and drink red wine. duh

also, i have a rock that keeps tigers away


Hmmmm, how does it work?
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s, I knew a guy who sold colloidal silver online.  Once he built the system, it ran itself.  People would fill out the form on his site and his site would present the CC info for payment.  Once payment was approved, his system would place an order with the distribution company who would send the product directly to the customer.  Once a week, he'd go thru the email and once a month he'd pay the distributor.  I'm guessing he also had some banner ads going.  Other than that, he partied with friends and hung out in bars.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 804x715]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


Is that real? What is the story behind that?
 
Cheron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know it is wrong and I do feel bad but a part of me wonders if this isn't evolution at work. Og has a charm that protects against saber tooth tiger. Og does not need to work with clan to get rid of tiger. Og is no longer part of gene pool.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cheron: I know it is wrong and I do feel bad but a part of me wonders if this isn't evolution at work. Og has a charm that protects against saber tooth tiger. Og does not need to work with clan to get rid of tiger. Og is no longer part of gene pool.


It's pronounced "Oog!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


Makes it easy to spot the Loons too!

Of course Jim Baker is shilling something to 'prevent and/or cure' this virus, it's what he does to acquire more of that Filthy Lucre he loves so, so much.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, silly, everyone knows it's quicksilver that works.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jst3p: DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons

Is that real? What is the story behind that?


If you drink colloidal silver, it builds up in your skin tissues. Toxicity is low, and there are medical uses for silver (it's bacteriostatic) but not "chug a bunch of it over time". Your body has no use for nor mechanism to eliminate silver, so it just loads up into your skin tissues and it turns you purple-gray if you keep drinking it.

Yes, if you build up enough silver it starts to hurt you but it takes a great deal of silver, orders of magnitude more than it does to permanently make you a smurf.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DammitIForgotMyLogin:
This is what happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
Grayish-blue is actually a good look for him. Glad he lucked into it.
 
lysdexic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


Oh Lord, this comes up first on gis search:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size

Yeah, shouldn't drink that.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [image.shutterstock.com image 390x280]
Yeah, shouldn't drink that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lysdexic: DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons

Oh Lord, this comes up first on gis search:

[Fark user image image 422x750]


And there you have the real driving force behind the whole snake oil culture. There are a bunch of mediocre and sub-mediocre people who want to feel special, and they think battling against some massive invisible force will let them prove they were always destined for greatness. Jim Baaker and them are getting rich selling these losers enchanted swords to slay the dragon. Who cares if they all get killed? It's not like they matter.

Just don't get me sick.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 804x715]


One of the worst ST:TNG episodes ever.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons


^ THIS ^
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: DammitIForgotMyLogin: coffeetime: They deserve whatever happens to them!

[Fark user image 850x510]

This is what happens.

So hell, if people want to do this, they should go right ahead, because it just makes it easier for us to laugh at them for being morons

Is that real? What is the story behind that?


https://www.wired.com/story/does-coll​o​idal-silver-work/
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 804x715]

One of the worst ST:TNG episodes ever.


Huh? Are you trolling right now? Wrong show, wrong opinion to boot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: FrancoFile: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 804x715]

One of the worst ST:TNG episodes ever.

Huh? Are you trolling right now? Wrong show, wrong opinion to boot.


Yeah, who doesn't recognize Voldemort?
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you put a lime in the Corona, it kills the germs
 
Riothamus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [image.shutterstock.com image 390x280]
Yeah, shouldn't drink that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Great, NOW you tell me!
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I kind of feel like it really should be "Convicted Felon Jim Bakker"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: FrancoFile: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 804x715]

One of the worst ST:TNG episodes ever.

Huh? Are you trolling right now? Wrong show, wrong opinion to boot.


https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/​M​ordock

Google Image Search is your friend.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lysdexic: Oh Lord, this comes up first on gis search:


I love the scare quotes around "misinformation".

Apparently they think warning abouts colloidal silver are not real misinformation. Maybe the warnings are mis-misinformation? It gets quite confusing doesn't it.
 
