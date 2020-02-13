 Skip to content
(WAMU American University)   DC transit police tried to make competitive arresting a sport   (wamu.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do repeat offenders have a multiplier bonus?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who runs their deadpool.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not generating a lot of revenue, some other peace officer will.  It's a pig eat pig world out there.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
uttertosh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty much confirming what we suspected all along.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
While you're out there fighting crime today, keep on the lookout for a crackhead with a wig. 5 points. Easy. Perp over 6'5", that's 10 points. Man with teats is 5. Best-looking hooker, 15. Perp with an animal tattoo, 10. When we tally it all up, whoever's got the most points gets the tickets to see the execution.
I believe that makes me the winner by 15 points!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chief Pavlik said on Thursday that there were no spikes in arrests or citations during that time period, and that the leader was trying to "empower her officers to do work."

As opposed to what I usually saw when I used the DC Metro, which was officers sitting on their asses in the station attendant kiosk, not doing any work at all.  But then I'm white, and I was using stations near The Hill or white suburban neighborhoods.  As with all things police, people of color will have a very different experience from mine.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's just like any other job. You do well and they reward or promote you.  That is why they are so intent on making an arrest.  Even if you will be freed or start a lawsuit. They gain more by arresting then letting you go even if they have to fabricate evidence.  It's good for the entire system to have you arrested.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I guess they were trying to say, maybe an arrest takes longer to process and more working well, I don't know her rationale," Pavlik said of the lieutenant's scoring guidelines.
"I applaud the leader for trying to think outside the box and motivate young officers to work, but obviously the perception of that it's a little out of context. It shouldn't have been done," Pavlik said.

I don't know her rationale, but I'm going to assume it was all on the up and up.  This was a great idea, but I shut it down cause it stirs up the proles.  Maybe next time we can just openly use the word quota and people won't get all uppity, but for now we still need to maintain plausible deniability.

Very convincing.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember folks, JUST LIKE with red light and speed cameras, it's all about "safety", and not at all about generating revenue...
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey they could have gotten gift cards
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do so many people need special motivation to work?
How 'bout: "work or you're fired"?
 
Report