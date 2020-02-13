 Skip to content
(CNN)   North Carolina state court tells UNC they can't fork over $2.5M in state funds to treason enthusiast club   (cnn.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does CNN even journalism? The article should include the fact that the statue was built in 1913. It's not about - was never about - honoring Confederates. It's about supporting Jim Crow and everyone god damn well knows that.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "The statue became controversial in recent years and drew protesters from both sides of the debate around Confederate monuments."

-

Pretty sure it was controversial for local people of color longer than just 'recent years.'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor clarification: the University had already paid the money into a Trust, but the Racist Sons of Treasonous Scum (SCV) has already sucked 52k out. Accounting and wrangling is ongoing to decide if that needs to be paid back.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S ABOUT STATES RIGHTS!!1
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Mah Hairtij!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Fark 'em
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the headline, my first though was "That's a big budget for the College Republicans."
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.


Well, they'd still be scholarships to UNC, but I take your point.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatheels.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statue wasn't even of a real guy. This was literally a statue honoring the *idea* of the Confederacy and everything it stood for. Melt it into a statue honoring the countless, nameless dead slaves.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.


At UNC?  That would be what, 5 scholarships right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silent Sam is the name of an off grid phallic marital aid used by the Amish.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me was just happy to see that statue gone.  I get that the BoG overstepped their boundaries, but now this thing is going to get dragged out for months, and it will just end up with a different settlement and relocation.

A bunch of people think that this will somehow end with the statue melted down.  Don't kid yourselves, this is a state infested with right-wing Lost Causers in government, like Larry "Lincoln was as bad as Hitler" Pittman, and Pat McCrony-appointed toadies on the UNC system board.  At best, that statue gets tucked away somewhere at Bentonville.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole think stank to high heaven. No school Board of Governors should've ever been so eager to hand away millions in school funds to any political group like that, especially one with such racist / confederate-adoring overtones.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for the Courts.

I would sooner (to paraphrase one of the Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, IIRC) live in a society with Judges but no Government, than a society with Government but no judges. The same is true for journalists, editors, fact-checkers and skeptics.

You obviously aren't going to be saved from Trumpery by Senators, so be glad you have judges. Some of them are bound to get things just about right some of the time, proving Lincoln's rule of thumb that you can't fool all of the people all of the time.

Speaking of fact-checking, I'll be right back.  In the meantime, think about Deborah the Judge in Ancient Israel.

Dum, dum, dum, dum, dum.

Extract from Thomas Jefferson to Edward Carrington
Paris Jan. 16. 1787.

... the basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. but I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.

The man had an estimated IQ over 130. He was what a real stable genius looks like. Mind you, I have an IQ just as high or higher and I didn't invent the dumb waiter. It's not what you've got, it's how you use it that matters.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats: We should remove monuments to racial oppression.
Republicans: Democrats are the ones who built them in the first place.
Democrats: Okay, we want to remove our statues.
Republicans: But that's our heritage!!!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BiffSpiffy: Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.

At UNC?  That would be what, 5 scholarships right?


In state tuition at UNC is about $9,000 per year. I'm no mathematical wizard but I think that would be more than 5.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys really care about this stupid statue that has no effect on your life?

I just don't even know where to begin. Like homelessness, coronavirus, nuclear war, police beating black people on the reg...the list goes on and on. It's a farking statue that has literally no effect on anyones life. Maybe that's why it is such an easy target.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Ancients decided their "gods" were getting a bit shabby, they knocked their heads or noses off and buried them. The Roman Catholic Church buries its Saints to this very day. They venerate them too much to recycle them (although lots of buildings are made of stolen and recycled temples from dead societies and religions--see Mexico for examples). The Jews venerated the Bible and other holy books so much that they buried them in special attics and cellars called ghenezzahs (spelling may vary). I have heard that they and the Chinese venerated the word so much they picked up litter.

Once I found a tiny, tiny square of paper with a bit of Hebrew letters on it. I asked a Jewish professor I knew at the time and found it was the word "sword". Which is a neat coincidence since one of the many meanings of the name Brant(goose) is sword, as in brandish a sword or firebrand.

If you want to get rid of old statues, the traditional method is just fine. Bury them in the basements of museums as artifacts of disused art and culture.

Sheesh! Do political flunkies have no sense of historty and no common sense? That is a rhetorical question. The answer can be yes or no but there's no need for you to give it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever noticed that Evangelicals and Fundamentalists regularly hold "Sin" drives where they collect and burn children's games, toys, and other sinful products of the prevailing American Kultur?

Notice that the toys and books and music burned is usually stuff the children have outgrown and forgotten. It's not really a Revival. It's just spring-cleaning disguised as piety.

Time for a good Spring Cleaning of AmeriKanadian Krap Kultur. We don't really need the damn Con-federacy any more do we? And when was the last time you played with your Interned Japanese or Chinese Coolies?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: But Mah Hairtij!


Loved his tabla work with Ravi Shankar.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they ruled this way, UNC should have never agreed to give SoCV one cent.  What I don't get is that they're getting the statue itself back as part of the deal, at least that was what was reported on our local news. UNC should just tell the SoCV they can keep the hunk of scrap metal.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: When the Ancients decided their "gods" were getting a bit shabby, they knocked their heads or noses off and buried them. The Roman Catholic Church buries its Saints to this very day. They venerate them too much to recycle them (although lots of buildings are made of stolen and recycled temples from dead societies and religions--see Mexico for examples). The Jews venerated the Bible and other holy books so much that they buried them in special attics and cellars called ghenezzahs (spelling may vary). I have heard that they and the Chinese venerated the word so much they picked up litter.

Once I found a tiny, tiny square of paper with a bit of Hebrew letters on it. I asked a Jewish professor I knew at the time and found it was the word "sword". Which is a neat coincidence since one of the many meanings of the name Brant(goose) is sword, as in brandish a sword or firebrand.

If you want to get rid of old statues, the traditional method is just fine. Bury them in the basements of museums as artifacts of disused art and culture.

Sheesh! Do political flunkies have no sense of historty and no common sense? That is a rhetorical question. The answer can be yes or no but there's no need for you to give it.


The Hebrew word for sword also means penis, are sure that professor wasn't calling you a dick?

/Yes I get you were kidding
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.


How many history courses on "Treason committed to defend slavery" could that support?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys really care about this stupid statue that has no effect on your life?

I just don't even know where to begin. Like homelessness, coronavirus, nuclear war, police beating black people on the reg...the list goes on and on. It's a farking statue that has literally no effect on anyones life. Maybe that's why it is such an easy target.


Sorry for taking to minutes out of my day to read and comment on an article. It won't happen again.
I'm off to fix the corona virus thingy. Be back for homelessness in a bit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: You guys really care about this stupid statue that has no effect on your life?

I just don't even know where to begin. Like homelessness, coronavirus, nuclear war, police beating black people on the reg...the list goes on and on. It's a farking statue that has literally no effect on anyones life. Maybe that's why it is such an easy target.


Have you ever noticed that the most decorated parts of things and the most decorated things are the simplest? Glassware for example, comes in hundreds of forms designed for precise quantities or kinds of beverage but our ancestors, who were poor even when they were "rich" by the terms of their day, ate their porridge and drank their soup and wine from the same bowl, even it it was made of solid silver.

They simply wiped or washed it between meals. Porringer in the morning, wine glass at meals, and soup cup at supper. But now we have to find room for about 400 mugs and dishes, each intended for a single type and amount of something, even if we are poor and single and never need more than one fork, one knife, one spoon and one mug for all our daily uses and purposes. The same parfait glass will do for your ice cream and your beer and look just fine. I know. I bought some second hand glasses and some people thought them very European beer glasses, while others thought them for soda or ice cream.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.

How many history courses on "Treason committed to defend slavery" could that support?


That depends on how much of the money would be going to the basketball and football coaches.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The Hebrew word for sword also means penis, are sure that professor wasn't calling you a dick?

/Yes I get you were kidding


Naw, he wouldn't have done that. Also, how many times does the word "sword" appear in the Bible and how many times is it used figuratively? He explained the most probable purpose of the tiny slip of paper was a sort of "cheat sheet" for a young lad preparing his Bar Mitzvah or a Yeshiva lesson.  It would have been easy to hide and you could probably stick it on your wrist by licking it unless you swallowed it. It could be used as a flash-card.

The great thing about me is that I am open to multiple explanations for everything. My Brantgoose theories are multitudinous. To quote a favourite poet, "I contract myself? Very well, I contradict myself. I am large, I contain multitudes" -- Walt Whitman.

Or as the Bible puts it, I am Brantgoose "Our name is Legion." Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha. Jesus cast that demon into a random herd of swine and they ran over a cliff in confusion. The question is, what was a herd of swine doing nosing about the Holy Land? Well, swine have always loved Jewish middens. The food is good and the turds are fat and lovely if you are a hungry pig. In much of the third world, the jacksies are built over the pig pens. Recycling to the max! Yaaaaaaaay!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: dywed88: Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.

How many history courses on "Treason committed to defend slavery" could that support?

That depends on how much of the money would be going to the basketball and football coaches.


Have you ever seen the map of the best paid public servant in every state? Almost entirely coaches with the odd University President thrown in where scholarship and fund-raising are valued more than football and basketball.

$2.5 million is about average for a university football manager, even at Dump Universities, although admittedly Trump U did not have a football team because it was a virtual Fake University. The settlement (Trump never settles) was only $25 million for the whole Fake University. Not enough to pay the "athletes" their bribes to work for free.
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: IT'S ABOUT STATES RIGHTS!!1


Rights to do what?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The monument was pulled down by protesters in the midst of controversy over Confederate statues in 2018.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll keep saying it: Build a museum.  Put all your Confederate crap inside the museum.  You can preserve your twisted history without worrying about the Tumbler army urinating on your stuff.  They built a Holocaust Museum, after all, and last I checked they try not to let skinheads inside.

But nope... long-term consequences don't matter.  Feeling smug about yourself today and getting Farkbook likes is all the matters, right alt-left kiddies?  And keeping that crap out in the open for all to see is way more important than keeping it, y'know, intact, ain't that so alt-right kiddies?

And do you know why we have that Holocaust Museum?  So that we don't forget that it happened.  Because forgetting things, deleting history because it's ugly or embarrassing... that's how crap like that gets repeated.  So yeah, we need a "Museum of the Confederacy" not to glorify it but to forever remind us of what a bad idea it was.  And Jim Crow crap like this should be one of the centerpieces.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So glad I got out of that racist POS gerrymandered state. Even Florida is better.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: So yeah, we need a "Museum of the Confederacy" not to glorify it but to forever remind us of what a bad idea it was.


That will never happen. Anything built to house them will glorify them. They should be destroyed, like we did to Saddam's statues when we went there.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: You guys really care about this stupid statue that has no effect on your life?

I just don't even know where to begin. Like homelessness, coronavirus, nuclear war, police beating black people on the reg...the list goes on and on. It's a farking statue that has literally no effect on anyones life. Maybe that's why it is such an easy target.


Yeah, because they are the same as Germany still having Hitler statues. The Confederates were and are traitors to the United States of America.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.

At UNC?  That would be what, 5 scholarships right?


Or a couple of 'student athlete' hires.

College REVENUE sports is such a farked-up corrupt sewer that stinks of hypocrisy.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Part of me was just happy to see that statue gone.  I get that the BoG overstepped their boundaries, but now this thing is going to get dragged out for months, and it will just end up with a different settlement and relocation.

A bunch of people think that this will somehow end with the statue melted down.  Don't kid yourselves, this is a state infested with right-wing Lost Causers in government, like Larry "Lincoln was as bad as Hitler" Pittman, and Pat McCrony-appointed toadies on the UNC system board.  At best, that statue gets tucked away somewhere at Bentonville.


Just needs daily visits with a light spray down of a dilute acid.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yellow Beard: dywed88: Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of scholarships and that would be a much better use of the money.

How many history courses on "Treason committed to defend slavery" could that support?

That depends on how much of the money would be going to the basketball and football coaches.

Have you ever seen the map of the best paid public servant in every state? Almost entirely coaches with the odd University President thrown in where scholarship and fund-raising are valued more than football and basketball.

$2.5 million is about average for a university football manager, even at Dump Universities, although admittedly Trump U did not have a football team because it was a virtual Fake University. The settlement (Trump never settles) was only $25 million for the whole Fake University. Not enough to pay the "athletes" their bribes to work for free.


And those maps are lazy or disingenuous.  It takes into account money collected through athletic booster clubs.  You can complain about people's priorities, but it's not like the universities themselves are directly paying $5 mil a year.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Part of me was just happy to see that statue gone.  I get that the BoG overstepped their boundaries, but now this thing is going to get dragged out for months, and it will just end up with a different settlement and relocation.

A bunch of people think that this will somehow end with the statue melted down.  Don't kid yourselves, this is a state infested with right-wing Lost Causers in government, like Larry "Lincoln was as bad as Hitler" Pittman, and Pat McCrony-appointed toadies on the UNC system board.  At best, that statue gets tucked away somewhere at Bentonville.


I mean.

It doesn't have to have a settlement. The entire reason this judgement was vacated is that the SCV doesn't have grounds to sue. They didn't even own the damn statue when this collusion started. They basically tried to perpetrate fraud on the court in order to gift money to neo-confederates.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: UNC_Samurai: Part of me was just happy to see that statue gone.  I get that the BoG overstepped their boundaries, but now this thing is going to get dragged out for months, and it will just end up with a different settlement and relocation.

A bunch of people think that this will somehow end with the statue melted down.  Don't kid yourselves, this is a state infested with right-wing Lost Causers in government, like Larry "Lincoln was as bad as Hitler" Pittman, and Pat McCrony-appointed toadies on the UNC system board.  At best, that statue gets tucked away somewhere at Bentonville.

Just needs daily visits with a light spray down of a dilute acid.


I have often wondered to that. If we are so against these things, and governments won't take them down, why not pretend to be admirers and volunteer to go wash them every so often? You know, to keep them looking spruce.

With vinegar.
 
payattention
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am a born and raised Tar Heel and I can tell you that thing was a stupid idea and it still is. Just melt it already. Get on with real issues. Oh, I forgot... real issues cost the Assembly money that they could be siphoning off of the treasury. I hope my fellow Carolinians will tell those who are trying to hang on to this lunatic behavior that we lost and it was a silly idea in the first place... defending the slave culture as 'heritage'... lunacy...

/yes, had family in the 'wawah'...
//not happy about it...
///on the plus side, they were the side of the family that gave me my humanity and compassion so they grew...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WellThatHappened: gameshowhost: IT'S ABOUT STATES RIGHTS!!1

Rights to do what?


the fundamental right for you to miss the painfully obvious sarcastic tone of my comment?
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: $2.5 million would fund a lot of administrator's salaries and that would be a more likely use of the money.


FTFA
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The university had agreed to a $2.5 million trust using non-state funds to upkeep the monument and "potentially a facility to house and display the monument,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webct_god
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Misleading headline is misleading... NON-STATE funds were used. It's right there in the article.


/The court still made the right call
//If someone wants that damn statue, they can sure as hell pay for the upkeep themselves
 
