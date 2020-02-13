 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Police poach passenger pirating pounds of prohibited pork products in pasta packages (pic)   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Pork, Sausage, United States, Washington Metropolitan Area, airline passenger, Washington, D.C., Charcuterie, Avian influenza  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Pretty perky alliteration, Pal."

/that's a quote from a movie, but I can't remember which one.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/Approved, as an alliteration aficionado
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get it, it's the Post.  But it would make the story a lot better if I knew why they were prohibited.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait that's illegal? I smuggle a ton of sausage in my pants every time I come into this country?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I get it, it's the Post.  But it would make the story a lot better if I knew why they were prohibited.


A very quick Google search got me an article that explains that it's about "African swine fever (ASF), a disease that only affects pigs and that poses no human health or food safety risks". They don't want pigs in America to catch it.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prohibited Pork in Pasta Packages is my Lizzo tribute band ... We only do R.E.M. songs though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the matter, private?

Hey, sarge - Silverberg here won't go over Pork Chop Hill.

Killing pigs ain't kosher, sarge.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 pounds of sausage? Could probably get $1.99 on the black market for that stuff.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks delish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pork pirates? Clearly they must carry pork swords!
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves of this headline.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm, forbidden PORK products...gghhhaaaa......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A day prior at Dulles Airport, agents seized a bag of dead birds from a passenger also headed to Maryland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brakeline
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ah so, ching chong.  Pwease stop twying to spwead you diseases!  Bonchai!
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Prohibited Pork is my stage name in the old white dude stripper group.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pilm at eleven.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: Looks delish!

[Fark user image 618x410]


Not sure if delish or more like Vienna sausages
 
