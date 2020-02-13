 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Times Free Press)   There is now evidence that a "Miracle Bible" that inexplicably flows oil may now be a fraud perpetrated by the owner of the bible who travels the country with it and makes money. Who'd have thunk it?   (timesfreepress.com) divider line
    Chattanooga, Tennessee  
posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 11:05 AM



brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I knew there was money in mysterious oil generation I would have toured the Bible Belt with my "MIracle Complexion" back when I was a tweenaged Pimple Farmer.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religious grifts are as old as religion. Which, it should be pointed out, is a grift in and of itself.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, not just using mineral oil, but bought at the local tractor supply
Pros use olive oil and the internet
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utterly unctuous!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1820 sure is a crazy time to be alive.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple test for a religious hoax.

If it has "bible" in the title - it's a fraud.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
acescafeamericain.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake oil, I presume.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That guy makes me sick.
Everyone knows the Blessed Virgin of the Holy Watermelon is the only path to true salvation.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now? You mean there was some possibility it was real, before?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe this. My faith in God and humanity is shaken to the very core. How will I go on?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened at the fish fry, stays at the fish fry...
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it transmission oil? Cause I have to change mine. Free is a nice price.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am shocked that someone would exploit the gullibility of the faithful.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But banana Jesus is REAL! All hail the banana! Blessed be the Banana!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Now? You mean there was some possibility it was real, before?


I know the answer to your questions, but you need to send me 27 easy payments of $19.99 and the answers will be made clear to you....
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Simple test for a religious hoax.

If it has "bible" in the title - it's a fraud.


The emails I get with "did Jesus puff on the green stuff?" in the subject line are legit though, right?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 248x203]

But banana Jesus is REAL! All hail the banana! Blessed be the Banana!


I miss SeaNanners......

/ Screw America...Make YouTube Great Again!
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!


Such a witty and original comment
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a always feral and now former Catholic growing up in the Buckle of the Bible Belt, I will always be amused by the Protestants who fall for the very Catholicy "miracles".   Though it's a bit better now, Catholics with their :idol worship" and relics and all that were suspect.  I've known some that have been surprised that Catholics believe in Jesus Christ.

Those same people will think this, or Christ on Toast or the Shroud of Turin are the real deal and are proof of something, while they make pilgrimages to Graceland and Elvis's grave.

Meanwhile, the Jesuit priest I knew back there must be rolling his eyes (if he is still alive).   He was awesome.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oily Bible is my Puddle of Mudd cover band.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking lightweights. Like, if you're going to pull an oily-Bible trick, at least make it ooze the holy anointing oil from Exodus or something; the stuff that the people were forbidden to duplicate for themselves. Mineral oil is just low-effort dime store sacrilege; if you're gonna make the baby Jesus cry, stack your sins up properly.
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we are farked as a species.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigating the Bible That Leaks Oil
Youtube pcSI_lvHhDM


Guys, you missed that God told them that to try to test if the miracle is real or not is a sin of not having faith and could very well stop it from working.

You questioning it would make the miracle end so shut up, get in line, and pay the nickel to see it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 248x203]

But banana Jesus is REAL! All hail the banana! Blessed be the Banana!


That looks like Banana Steve Aoki.

Anyway, this sounds like a character in a Mark Twain novel. Hell, they probably got the idea from a Mark Twain novel.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who'd have thunk it?

Me. I'd have thunk it!

That is an awkward sentence. :P
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Turns out it was designed by Harley-Davidson in 1977.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh.  Any money siphoned away from gullible idiots by a religious huckster is money that's not getting siphoned away from gullible idiots by Trump.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pcSI_lvH​hDM]

Guys, you missed that God told them that to try to test if the miracle is real or not is a sin of not having faith and could very well stop it from working.

You questioning it would make the miracle end so shut up, get in line, and pay the nickel to see it.


Kind of like how the "bad vibes" of skeptics can interfere with psychic powers
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Circusdog320: Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!

Such a witty and original comment


Aww, did someone get their poor widdle feelings hurt?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool good for him, grift the stupid mother farkers for every penny they have.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Circusdog320: Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!

Such a witty and original comment


Butthurt much? With people like this in the White House, he is entirely on point with that comment:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/us-politics/trump-pastor-p​aula-white-job-white-house-why-evangel​ist-refugees-bankruptcy-a9195966.html
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drwiki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

toraque: Meh.  Any money siphoned away from gullible idiots by a religious huckster is money that's not getting siphoned away from gullible idiots by Trump.


But this kind of idiocy is what gave birth to Trumpism. A populous miraculously flowing with stupid.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Con is King.  Probably will even get a medal for it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Grungehamster: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pcSI_lvH​hDM]

Guys, you missed that God told them that to try to test if the miracle is real or not is a sin of not having faith and could very well stop it from working.

You questioning it would make the miracle end so shut up, get in line, and pay the nickel to see it.

Kind of like how the "bad vibes" of skeptics can interfere with psychic powers


I wish they went full tilt with that and claimed James Randi was a powerful psychic in his own right posing as a mundie and was using his own powers to cancel out theirs.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A sucker and his money were lucky to get together in the first place.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Is it transmission oil? Cause I have to change mine. Free is a nice price.


I keep a bible in the glove box, for when I'm a quart low.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!


static01.nyt.comView Full Size

There's one in every thread.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad God took time out of his busy day to oil up the old Bible for mankind. "Your bizarre and pointless message has been received oh Lord, thanks! Amen."
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So god in all their infinite
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: So god in all their infinite


Wisdom decided not to come out to everyone and prove their existence, but rather create a book that leaks oil with no discernible purpose.

/and maybe don't put the ad close button right over the add comment button.
 
manhole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mukster: Simple test for a religious hoax.

If it has "bible" in the title - it's a fraud.


Say that about the Quran.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mukster: Simple test for a religious hoax.

If it has "bible" in the title - it's a fraud.


FTFY.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Schmerd1948: Is it transmission oil? Cause I have to change mine. Free is a nice price.

I keep a bible in the glove box, for when I'm a quart low.


Ha! I keep an Our Lady of Perpetual Motion medallion in my engine compartment.  Never pay for gas again!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Circusdog320: Looks like someone is getting a job in the Trump Admin!

Such a witty and original comment


Such a pedestrian response
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: So god in all their infinite


No intelligent design detected.
 
