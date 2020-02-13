 Skip to content
(NYPost) Video Man performs mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on gecko that drowned in his beer. No word if it took 15 minutes or less or if he saved a bundle on car insurance   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  You can't drink a beer that had a dead lizard in it but a live one's ok if you scoop it out fast.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, he sneezed at an inopportune moment, and well..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If that bartender had served the gecko a beer in a gecko-sized glass, this whole SNAFU could have been avoided.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nah, he was screaming at it: "Spit it out! Spit it out, ya bastard!!!"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mates, not buddies...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lounge lizard is supposed to be a euphemism.
 
