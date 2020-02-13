 Skip to content
(Fox News) Woman wears surgical mask to protect from coronavirus while entering bank. Hilarity ensues (foxnews.com)
    Masks, Infectious disease, surgical mask, local bank, black mask, Amanda Ulmen, Key Bank location  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
People sure do love these masks. It counts as "doing something" I guess.

As I was changing planes in Amsterdam yesterday, I saw this Asian couple in the duty free shop wearing masks. Both of them had the mask pulled own off their nose and mouth and hanging on their chin. I don't know what illness that will prevent but there it was.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Take the mask off."

"No.  I don't want to catch the coronavirus."

"You're in Michigan, asshole.  The worse thing you can catch here is hepatitis."
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Easier link for desktop:

https://www.foxnews.com/health/bank-t​e​ller-police-coronavirus-mask-michigan-​woman

Now here's what I really came to say. If you are concerned about the Coronavirus in Michigan, you really are a bit to skittish. BUT I know some people have compromised immune systems so maybe you are being safe. (Masks can also be about you protecting others form your cough etc). If you want to be that way, then just get a regular damned mask, not one with teeth or bones ore whatever on it.  Jaysus. Have some common sense.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My bank has a sign on the door that asks that you remove sunglasses and even your baseball cap.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rjakobi: "Take the mask off."

"No.  I don't want to catch the coronavirus."

"You're in Michigan, asshole.  The worse thing you can catch here is hepatitis."


And super aids. Pretty sure Detroit has super aids
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nevermind that every bank has signs that say you need to remove anything covering your face so cameras can capture you.

But still, asshatterie on both sides, both sides...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wear this mask now to protect me from the virus when I go to the local amish market, not the makeup just the mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I get the oddest looks.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's for popcorn lung
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: People sure do love these masks. It counts as "doing something" I guess.

As I was changing planes in Amsterdam yesterday, I saw this Asian couple in the duty free shop wearing masks. Both of them had the mask pulled own off their nose and mouth and hanging on their chin. I don't know what illness that will prevent but there it was.


Doctors keep saying those masks do nothing to prevent getting sick from other people, they only help other people from catching diseases from you if you're the one who's sick.
 
fark account name
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a "surgical mask", yeah right.

Here's a proper surgical mask to wear at a bank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People are so self absorbed that they have no clue as to how their behaviour is seen by others. But that's not their fault, now is it. I remember reading a long time ago that it was better to understand than to be understood. I think that still applies.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So using a mask to conceal your identity from legitimate security personnel (e.g. police hired by the city when you're in the city in question, licensed private security hired by the owners of a public building you entered) generally goes beyond being stupid and is actually straight-up illegal.  If you refuse to remove it upon the request of such security personnel (bank tellers most likely included) you're actually breaking the law, not just being a moron.

This woman got off light for her idiocy, just pointing that out.

// Medical devices are an exception, but only if they're actual medical devices for a medical condition you actually have.  Since surgical masks do not prevent the wearer from catching things, only from spreading diseases they already have, so if she were using the mask in a medically legitimate fashion she'd be in jail for decades right now, and quarantine.  Knowingly going out in public with a disease classed as an epidemic is one of those things where the cops don't let you off for the crime being stupidity-based instead of fully willful.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am about hour or so north from Detroit and I see people wearing masks, they always are Asian, and this is before this flu thing....the huge Chinese grocery store (awesome place) dropped 50% of business since this blew up, man I hope it doesn't close, love going there.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that should be EAST of Detroit
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got more than a few side-eyes when I wore my mask to the grocery this morning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like it's one of these:
https://www.amazon.com/GOOTRADES-Teet​h​-Pattern-Unisex-Cotton/dp/B073TW2G86/

Frankly, I'd be more worried about putting that mystery Chinese fabric in contact with my face, than I would be about catching an airborne virus.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: People sure do love these masks. It counts as "doing something" I guess.
...<snip>...


There's no question that they "do something". Even for non-airborne contagions, masks are a decent reminder not to thoughtlessly touch your nose or mouth in public.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did the same thing, but I thought to pull down the mask first.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/you can take the boy out of Glasgow
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bank teller: could you take that off...

cop:(pointing his gun) TURN AROUND, HANDS UP, ONE WRONG MOVE AND YOU'RE DEAD...


she sound like a winner at making a good choice.
oh, and the mask does nothing.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Almost got me to click a Fox link.

/ Almost.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rjakobi: "Take the mask off."

"No.  I don't want to catch the coronavirus."

"You're in Michigan, asshole.  The worse thing you can catch here is hepatitis."


And you know this for absolute certainty.... how again?

Point: This started in China in early January.

Point: Plenty of air travel between major cities in China and the US since then. It is quite possible that some of those cities are in Michigan.

Point: The disease can incubate up to two weeks. It is thought that many of the infected are contagious during that period, possibly without showing symptoms.

Point: review the concept of "six degrees of separation ; it's quite valid.

Now please provide your arguments that none of above is important. Also: where did you get your degree in medicine?
 
FREDIOHEAD
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jim_Callahan: So using a mask to conceal your identity from legitimate security personnel (e.g. police hired by the city when you're in the city in question, licensed private security hired by the owners of a public building you entered) generally goes beyond being stupid and is actually straight-up illegal.  If you refuse to remove it upon the request of such security personnel (bank tellers most likely included) you're actually breaking the law


If a rent-a-cop asks you to take off your mask, it is not illegal to say "no" and refuse.  If they then ask you to leave their property as a result, do so.
 
Robinfro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"They kept saying that it was for their protection. And I don't understand what my mask has to do with their protection. It's not like I'm black!"

You all were thinking it. Don't lie.
 
Report