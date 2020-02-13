 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Alabama Superintendent on not delaying school for potential flooding: "I've got a thousand messages from ya'll on Instagram and Tic Tac. C'mon. Y'all aren't gonna melt"   (waff.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Y'all" and "Alabama school superintendent"
go together like outhouse and corncobs.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeh no kidding. I'm like,
"Y'all...."
stoppedlisteningthere.jpg
 
Stavr0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The yutes are gonna be fine.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's right. City and county schools where I live closed for a day. I drove to work, easily passing the schools in question.

I've also been auto-corrected to Tic-Tac.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Tic Tac" is a classic.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey I think watching Karen biatch out a superintendent along with a catchy hip-hop beat would be kinda entertaining.
 
BFletch651
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's not wrong.
 
