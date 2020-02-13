 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Passengers stranded on the Coronavirus Cruise Ship are making "life long friends" with each other. Although, let's face it, "life-long" is a somewhat fluid concept for them at this point   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Princess Cruises, Pacific, Sapphire Princess, quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, passenger Aun Na Tan of Australia, passenger Kent Frasure of Oregon, passengers, American passenger Matthew Smith  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 9:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends that spray together, stay together.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus, I don't even know what I am posting anymore. What did I just ...?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Jeezus, I don't even know what I am posting anymore. What did I just ...?


You were thinking of norovirus?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Jeezus, I don't even know what I am posting anymore. What did I just ...?


Username checks out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Upside?

Unlimited visits to the crepe' bar!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Out-of-control wife-swapping.
 
fragMasterFlash [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd rather be stranded on Corona virus island with Ginger and Maryanne than on a ship surrounded by Thurston Howell wannabees.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plague, infecting in you
Stay aboard, they're expecting to...
Plague, life's virulent sword
Blood will flow, it runs out of you

Plaaaaague boat, soon we'll be making you all run
The plaaaaague boat promises disease for everyone
Set a course for a clencher
Your hind's on a death advance

Plaaaaague.,.. won't hurt any more.
It's an open grave, on a floating knarr
No! Plague!
It's plaaaaague!

Plaaaaague boat, soon we'll be making you all run
The plaaaaague boat promises disease for everyone
Set a course for a clencher
Your hind's on a death advance

Plaaaaague.,.. won't hurt any more.
It's an open grave, on a floating knarr
No! Plague!
It's plaaaaague!
It's plaaaaague!
It's plaaaaague!
It's the plague boat!
It's the plague boat!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/​2​0200213/1000044028.html
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/​2​0200213/1000044028.html


Yep. It's out of the box.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fill out your checklists with your new friends-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scarmig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is an unfortunate, but great opportunity to study microcosm of sociology, - confice space, managed resources, potential for chaos and tribalistic behaviors.  I really wonder how the crew is managing the social aspects of the situation.
 
Irascible
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: backhand.slap.of.reason: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/2​0200213/1000044028.html

Yep. It's out of the box.


Google translate is fun!

"Kanagawa 80s female dead for the first time in Japan"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scarmig: This is an unfortunate, but great opportunity to study microcosm of sociology, - confice space, managed resources, potential for chaos and tribalistic behaviors.  I really wonder how the crew is managing the social aspects of the situation.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report