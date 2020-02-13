 Skip to content
(BBC-US) 75 years ago today, Allied forces finally get revenge for German bombing of Pearl Harbor
    Bombing of Dresden in World War II, World War II, Nazi Germany, eastern German city of Dresden, Dresden, Firestorm, Total war, Winston Churchill  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accurate headline is accurate. We have a lot of rules about the application of force in wartime. Rules we conveniently ignore when it suits us.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the war had gone on much longer Dresden would have been totally forgotten as Munich and Berlin would have been nuked.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 676x960]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: gopher321: [Fark user image 676x960]

[i.imgur.com image 575x575]


People give the Nazis a lot of shiat, but they dont seem to remember that it was a top Nazi official that killed Hitler.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ummmm....Hamburg anyone???
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: If the war had gone on much longer Dresden would have been totally forgotten as Munich and Berlin would have been nuked.


It is extremely unlikely that the US, whose population has close ties to their European roots, would have used the nukes on Germany. Those were for Japan and possibly Russia.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
75 years ago today, Allied forces Churchill and England finally get revenge for German bombing of Pearl Harbor The London Blitz(s).
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 676x960]


That's pretty much what happened with the bikers.  Post ww2 the bikers were riding around with Nazi stuff they took as war trophies from the Germans.  A few decades later, modern bikers are copying them by riding around with Nazi stuff, only now they are celebrating the Nazis and holding the same beliefs.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 676x960]


farking amazing.
 
gar1013
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: 75 years ago today, Allied forces Churchill and England finally get revenge for German bombing of Pearl Harbor The London Blitz(s).


Bombing London was wrong. So was bombing Dresden.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
finally get revenge

"the sweetest thing in life"

Paul Lazzaro talks about revenge
Youtube oEytX6IBuVw
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: iamskibibitz: If the war had gone on much longer Dresden would have been totally forgotten as Munich and Berlin would have been nuked.

It is extremely unlikely that the US, whose population has close ties to their European roots, would have used the nukes on Germany. Those were for Japan and possibly Russia.


I wonder how much France and Poland in particular would have opposed having nukes going off in their backyard?
 
Jovimon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From the article, "The city was a major industrial and transportation hub. Scores of factories provided munitions, aircraft parts and other supplies for the Nazi war effort. Troops, tanks and artillery travelled through Dresden by train and by road." Done.
 
cnocnanrionnag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Allied tonnage on Dresden, 4000.  Nazi tonnage on London 18 000.

Dresden deaths 25 000.   Deaths in London 43 000.  Virtually all civilians in both cities.

The only difference is the length of time over which the attacks occurred.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People in air raid shelters were baked.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jovimon: From the article, "The city was a major industrial and transportation hub. Scores of factories provided munitions, aircraft parts and other supplies for the Nazi war effort. Troops, tanks and artillery travelled through Dresden by train and by road." Done.


Indeed

*waits to see who quotes David Irving first*
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bombing Dresden was horrible. Vonnegut's account is terrifying. Same with Tokyo - a crime against humanity. innocent people murdered --vaporized.

But what the fark were we supposed to do? We had to win. Had to.

We saw what Germany did to Poland, and what Japan did to mainland China. Those smart enough could see a decade into the future and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

God help us all if we have to engage in total war ever again.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.


That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kurt Vonnegut had a word or two about Dresden.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: People in air raid shelters were baked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.

That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.


I really cannot overstate how enraging and stupid opinions like this are. The alternative was that we remain morally pure and adhere to Robert's Rules of Order while they do not, we die, and the Nazis win.

Stick your 80-years later judgement from the safety and security of a free nation straight up your ass.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
not-so-CSB: years back I was in McD's & overheard four WWII veterans talking at their table. Three of them were army & the forth one was RAF. The army guys were basically calling the air-force one a murderer because of his involvement in the Dresden bombing. He was "just following orders" - but it was still disturbing to hear this.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.


Some willingly, some at the barrel of a gun and with the threat of joining the "others" in the camps and ovens. Was is never as cut and dried, black & white as the post-commentary would like one to believe.

The US and Britain were well aware of the camps for years and did nothing, focusing their efforts on "more important" targets. The Soviets were taking it far more seriously than we did. Lots of blame for war crimes to go around, though the Germans clearly carry the lion's share.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think we roasted more civilians when we firebombed Tokyo.
But whatever, warfare is the logical conclusion of politics.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.

That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.


I could imagine a German city being much like a city here in the States. Full of people with differing viewpoints and political positions. Certainly there were those that supported the Nazi effort. Certainly some that didn't.

But you're right - they were trying to kill our kids too.
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Allied tonnage on Dresden, 4000.  Nazi tonnage on London 18 000.

Dresden deaths 25 000.   Deaths in London 43 000.  Virtually all civilians in both cities.

The only difference is the length of time over which the attacks occurred.


London, just inner London mind you - not even greater London, had a population of over 6x that of Dresden during the early years of WWII.

So yeah, that's a pretty big difference when you look at bombs dropped and innocent lives lost.

Both should not have happened, but Dresden was definitely more catastrophic for that city.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: southernmanblog: iamskibibitz: If the war had gone on much longer Dresden would have been totally forgotten as Munich and Berlin would have been nuked.

It is extremely unlikely that the US, whose population has close ties to their European roots, would have used the nukes on Germany. Those were for Japan and possibly Russia.

I wonder how much France and Poland in particular would have opposed having nukes going off in their backyard?


At the time? Not at all because nobody had any idea what the long term consequences would be
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apparently, revenge is a dish best served hot....................very hot.
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

noheadphones: Bombing Dresden was horrible. Vonnegut's account is terrifying. Same with Tokyo - a crime against humanity. innocent people murdered --vaporized.

But what the fark were we supposed to do? We had to win. Had to.

We saw what Germany did to Poland, and what Japan did to mainland China. Those smart enough could see a decade into the future and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

God help us all if we have to engage in total war ever again.


We also saw what Russia did to Poland, and we did nothing.

And what the Communists did to Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.  We sort of did stuff there, but not really.

We could have easily defeated Germany without bombing Dresden. By the time Dresden occurred, they were sending children on their way to Berlin to fight the Soviets.

The fall of Berlin was the end for Germany, and bombing Dresden didn't accelerate that.
 
mjbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: cnocnanrionnag: Allied tonnage on Dresden, 4000.  Nazi tonnage on London 18 000.

Dresden deaths 25 000.   Deaths in London 43 000.  Virtually all civilians in both cities.

The only difference is the length of time over which the attacks occurred.

London, just inner London mind you - not even greater London, had a population of over 6x that of Dresden during the early years of WWII.

So yeah, that's a pretty big difference when you look at bombs dropped and innocent lives lost.

Both should not have happened, but Dresden was definitely more catastrophic for that city.


That's like saying a car crash that kills for in a small town with a population of 1000 is worse than 9/11, because proportionally more people died.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.

That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.


Do you also support the Soviet campaign of mass-rapes in Berlin?

Before you deny that happened, at least google it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: not-so-CSB: years back I was in McD's & overheard four WWII veterans talking at their table. Three of them were army & the forth one was RAF. The army guys were basically calling the air-force one a murderer because of his involvement in the Dresden bombing. He was "just following orders" - but it was still disturbing to hear this.


You know who else was just following orders?
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: GregInIndy: "War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.

Some willingly, some at the barrel of a gun and with the threat of joining the "others" in the camps and ovens. Was is never as cut and dried, black & white as the post-commentary would like one to believe.

The US and Britain were well aware of the camps for years and did nothing, focusing their efforts on "more important" targets. The Soviets were taking it far more seriously than we did. Lots of blame for war crimes to go around, though the Germans clearly carry the lion's share.


The Soviets were taking notes on how to be more horrific than they had been previously.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GregInIndy:
I really cannot overstate how enraging and stupid opinions like this are. The alternative was that we remain morally pure and adhere to Robert's Rules of Order while they do not, we die, and the Nazis win.

Dresden wasn't necessary to win the war.

Stick your 80-years later judgement from the safety and security of a free nation straight up your ass.

Go f*ck yourself right back at ya.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: noheadphones: Bombing Dresden was horrible. Vonnegut's account is terrifying. Same with Tokyo - a crime against humanity. innocent people murdered --vaporized.

But what the fark were we supposed to do? We had to win. Had to.

We saw what Germany did to Poland, and what Japan did to mainland China. Those smart enough could see a decade into the future and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

God help us all if we have to engage in total war ever again.

We also saw what Russia did to Poland, and we did nothing.

And what the Communists did to Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.  We sort of did stuff there, but not really.

We could have easily defeated Germany without bombing Dresden. By the time Dresden occurred, they were sending children on their way to Berlin to fight the Soviets.

The fall of Berlin was the end for Germany, and bombing Dresden didn't accelerate that.


Hindsight is 20/20. It's not like there was one singular logical drive behind any of it. there's multitude of reasons involved with WW2 - political, ideological, economic, tactical reasons.

A prolonged engagement with Russia, immediately after, would've broken us economically - not to mention more killing and destruction. We compromised and we got the Eastern Bloc - in retrospect, it was the right move.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjbok: gar1013: cnocnanrionnag: Allied tonnage on Dresden, 4000.  Nazi tonnage on London 18 000.

Dresden deaths 25 000.   Deaths in London 43 000.  Virtually all civilians in both cities.

The only difference is the length of time over which the attacks occurred.

London, just inner London mind you - not even greater London, had a population of over 6x that of Dresden during the early years of WWII.

So yeah, that's a pretty big difference when you look at bombs dropped and innocent lives lost.

Both should not have happened, but Dresden was definitely more catastrophic for that city.

That's like saying a car crash that kills for in a small town with a population of 1000 is worse than 9/11, because proportionally more people died.


No, it's like saying that just because 9/11 happened doesn't justify going out of our way to destroy civilian targets, even if we kill less than 3,000 people.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: GregInIndy: Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.

That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.

Do you also support the Soviet campaign of mass-rapes in Berlin?

Before you deny that happened, at least google it.


I really don't give a shiat.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Zeb Hesselgresser: 75 years ago today, Allied forces Churchill and England finally get revenge for German bombing of Pearl Harbor The London Blitz(s).

Bombing London was wrong. So was bombing Dresden.


well, yeah.  when you see the word revenge in the headline, you're probably going to be looking at
a two wrongs don't make a right situation

Deuteronomy 32:35
Vengeance is Mine
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

noheadphones: gar1013: noheadphones: Bombing Dresden was horrible. Vonnegut's account is terrifying. Same with Tokyo - a crime against humanity. innocent people murdered --vaporized.

But what the fark were we supposed to do? We had to win. Had to.

We saw what Germany did to Poland, and what Japan did to mainland China. Those smart enough could see a decade into the future and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

God help us all if we have to engage in total war ever again.

We also saw what Russia did to Poland, and we did nothing.

And what the Communists did to Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.  We sort of did stuff there, but not really.

We could have easily defeated Germany without bombing Dresden. By the time Dresden occurred, they were sending children on their way to Berlin to fight the Soviets.

The fall of Berlin was the end for Germany, and bombing Dresden didn't accelerate that.

Hindsight is 20/20. It's not like there was one singular logical drive behind any of it. there's multitude of reasons involved with WW2 - political, ideological, economic, tactical reasons.

A prolonged engagement with Russia, immediately after, would've broken us economically - not to mention more killing and destruction. We compromised and we got the Eastern Bloc - in retrospect, it was the right move.


WWII broke out in Europe because of the invasion of Poland. The war literally started to liberate Poland.

When the dust settled, was Poland liberated? Nope. Just under new management.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: gar1013: GregInIndy: Action Replay Nick: It was a war crime. Women and children were boiled alive seeking shelter. It was an unspeakable act of cruelty and there's a reason it was covered up and lied about and the people responsible were sidelines. The reason we're still talking about it today is that we have a guilty conscience. It's the kind of attack Trump would brag about.

That Is War. And war is awful. And those women and children were helping and supporting their soldier husbands / fathers / sons. Killing them as they'd eagerly killed ours in London, etc, while awful, probably helped us beat the Nazis faster.

"War Crime." Hah. Those civilians were eagerly and actively supporting the Nazi war machine.

Do you also support the Soviet campaign of mass-rapes in Berlin?

Before you deny that happened, at least google it.

I really don't give a shiat.


Of course not. Must be easy to be a simpleton.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had a conference in Berlin a few years ago.  I was at an intersection at Breitscheidplatz (a very busy plaza in the center of town).  I was with a British colleague facing the Kaiser Wilhelm church.  The Kaiser has a steeple that was partially hit during a bombing raid and as a reminder or memorial it was never repaired.

We're in a crowd waiting for the walk signal and my Brit colleague is looking at the steeple and says out loud, "Were you chaps responsible for that or us?"  Sheesh, dude.


Postscript:  it was a night raid - it was probably the Brits.
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: noheadphones: gar1013: noheadphones: Bombing Dresden was horrible. Vonnegut's account is terrifying. Same with Tokyo - a crime against humanity. innocent people murdered --vaporized.

But what the fark were we supposed to do? We had to win. Had to.

We saw what Germany did to Poland, and what Japan did to mainland China. Those smart enough could see a decade into the future and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

God help us all if we have to engage in total war ever again.

We also saw what Russia did to Poland, and we did nothing.

And what the Communists did to Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.  We sort of did stuff there, but not really.

We could have easily defeated Germany without bombing Dresden. By the time Dresden occurred, they were sending children on their way to Berlin to fight the Soviets.

The fall of Berlin was the end for Germany, and bombing Dresden didn't accelerate that.

Hindsight is 20/20. It's not like there was one singular logical drive behind any of it. there's multitude of reasons involved with WW2 - political, ideological, economic, tactical reasons.

A prolonged engagement with Russia, immediately after, would've broken us economically - not to mention more killing and destruction. We compromised and we got the Eastern Bloc - in retrospect, it was the right move.

WWII broke out in Europe because of the invasion of Poland. The war literally started to liberate Poland.

When the dust settled, was Poland liberated? Nope. Just under new management.


The US entered the war against Germany in 41. Germany declared war on the US after we declared war on Japan. And the war started way before '39. There is so much that went on before 1940 - Invasion of China, the rise of Nazism and Communism, annexation of Czechoslovakia etc.

Eventually, Poland liberated itself. Took time but it happened.
 
