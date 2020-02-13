 Skip to content
(MSN)   Big Ben more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than previously thought. Man the Pittsburgh Steelers need to do a better job protecting him   (msn.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Even if they did protect him better, he'd still suck.  Please sign Bridgewater.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, he is pretty old.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is "Nazi bombs" what all the cool kids are calling Jagermeister these days?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"... understanding the full extent of the damage to the tower was impossible until the scaffolding was up," he said in a statement.

The 177-year-old tower has been swathed in scaffolding for the past three years as craftsmen refurbish its stonework and famous 12-tonne clock.

So, you are telling me you knew about this 2.5-3 years ago and are just now bringing it up?
Who the fark is managing this spankfest, CalTrans?
 
almejita
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ben Roethlisberger reminds me of Gary Busey for some reason.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, the biggest takeaway from that article is that Big Ben isn't called Big Ben anymore. Apparently they changed it to "elizabeth tower" like 8 years ago.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.

The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds."

Sounds a lot like:
"Yeah, well, when we opened up the engine..."
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

almejita: Ben Roethlisberger reminds me of Gary Busey for some reason.


Will Ferrel.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dresden weeps for Big Ben.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, the biggest takeaway from that article is that Big Ben isn't called Big Ben anymore. Apparently they changed it to "elizabeth tower" like 8 years ago.


Big Ben is the name of the bell. It's still is the name of the bell. The tower, however, is called Elizabeth Tower. Previously, the tower was simply named The Clock Tower.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.

The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds."

Sounds a lot like:
"Yeah, well, when we opened up the engine..."


When you consider what it is and its historical significance to the British people, and the resources of a national government, it really is not all that costly.  It is not even a blip on their national budget.

That said, since it is more money then most people see in their entire lifetime, it will of course freak a bunch of people out, who will be just certain their country can not afford it.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to trade that thing in on a new model. Tell me......what can you afford for a monthly payment?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.

The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds."

Sounds a lot like:
"Yeah, well, when we opened up the engine..."

When you consider what it is and its historical significance to the British people, and the resources of a national government, it really is not all that costly.  It is not even a blip on their national budget.

That said, since it is more money then most people see in their entire lifetime, it will of course freak a bunch of people out, who will be just certain their country can not afford it.


It's literally one Dump weekend golf trip.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Intricate repairs to a historic structure take time.  I'd like to hear a more detailed structural analysis of the bomb damage once the report is available, though.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bombing people and military sites during war is bad enough, but bombing historical sites is just dickish behavior.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The should have watched the short film "How to Recognise Different Types of Nazi Bomb Damage and Asbestos from Quite a Long Way Away"
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Natalie Portmanteau: So, the biggest takeaway from that article is that Big Ben isn't called Big Ben anymore. Apparently they changed it to "elizabeth tower" like 8 years ago.

Big Ben is the name of the bell. It's still is the name of the bell. The tower, however, is called Elizabeth Tower. Previously, the tower was simply named The Clock Tower.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.

The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds."

Sounds a lot like:
"Yeah, well, when we opened up the engine..."

When you consider what it is and its historical significance to the British people, and the resources of a national government, it really is not all that costly.  It is not even a blip on their national budget.

That said, since it is more money then most people see in their entire lifetime, it will of course freak a bunch of people out, who will be just certain their country can not afford it.


People will freak out either way, historians, purists, ecologists, people who hate spending money on things not related directly to them, conservationists. It is usually why people freak over historical monuments over some new thing, since there is no preconceived notion of what should or should not exist.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Maybe it's time to trade that thing in on a new model. Tell me......what can you afford for a monthly payment?


Look, you gotta throw in a full-size spare minute hand, and also the upgraded sound system with the titanium bell. And no way am I paying for undercoating.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bombing people and military sites during war is bad enough, but bombing historical sites is just dickish behavior.


Well, most war is pretty dickish to start with. Back then bombing wasn't the laser guided precision fun fest it is today. The bombs were dumb and gravity guided. They were pretty in accurate during the day let alone at night when the Germans did most of their bombing of London. The tower was probably just "collateral damage" as we like to say these days.
 
almejita
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: almejita: Ben Roethlisberger reminds me of Gary Busey for some reason.

Will Ferrel.


I think it's a helmet thing, didn't Ben get into a motorcycle accident without a helmet or something like that?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"damage caused by [...] asbestos"

Wut?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Natalie Portmanteau: So, the biggest takeaway from that article is that Big Ben isn't called Big Ben anymore. Apparently they changed it to "elizabeth tower" like 8 years ago.

Big Ben is the name of the bell. It's still is the name of the bell. The tower, however, is called Elizabeth Tower. Previously, the tower was simply named The Clock Tower.


Oh. I thought big ben was the clock tower. The more you know....
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: winedrinkingman: Resident Muslim: FTA:
"Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos.

The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds."

Sounds a lot like:
"Yeah, well, when we opened up the engine..."

When you consider what it is and its historical significance to the British people, and the resources of a national government, it really is not all that costly.  It is not even a blip on their national budget.

That said, since it is more money then most people see in their entire lifetime, it will of course freak a bunch of people out, who will be just certain their country can not afford it.

It's literally one Dump weekend golf trip.


Drink.  This is getting hard on my liver.
 
