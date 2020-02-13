 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Welcome to Atlanta, the mosquito capital of America"   (msn.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, we are just less tolerant of the vermin than other places.  We don't wait until we are covered in welts and catching every freaking disease the little monsters carry to call in the big guns.

Article reads like an ad for pest control companies trying to drum up business in Florida.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So that's where Bingo, Bango, Bongo, and Irving ended up.

I always wondered about that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's actually one of the kinder things I can think of to say about Atlanta.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The brand looked at how many mosquito customers Orkin served in metro areas between April 1st, 2018 and March 31st, 2019. For the sixth year in a row, Atlanta tops the list.

That is the stupidest way to measure this.  All this is telling you is that Atlanta has a lot of people and they have the money to pay for Orkin to come out and spray for mosquitoes.

Mobile, for example, is the rainiest city in the US, and it's surrounded by swamps, and it has more warm days.  I'd be willing to guess that Mobile simply has less people to call up Orkin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All of these cities also appear on the list of places with the most mosquitos from Terminix. The brand looked at the data from their 300 plus branches to find the top 25 U.S. cities that harbor the most mosquitos. Los Angeles had the highest number of mosquito services from the extermination brand last year. Atlanta, Georgia is in the sixth spot.

And Terminix has more customers in LA, so that means LA is the most mosquito city in the US.  Statistics!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've lived in places with more mosquitos but I can tell you that they're pretty thick here once it warms up.  Living 1200 feet from a big ass lake just might have something to do with it.

Some local guy makes an all natural repellent that works every bit as well as stuff with DEET and I should really order more before the state bird comes out.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Orkin? Pfft. I hired these guys:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/There's nothing more dangerous than a wounded mosquito.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PSA: I live in the backwoods in the south and these things actually work.
Its a mixture of yeast, sugar and salt.  they last a few months, easy to refill on your own if you know how to make bread you can figure out the recipe from the percentages on the label.

Highly recommend if you hate mosquitoes as much as I do.
tshop.r10s.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That "article" was absolute garbage.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are we kicking off the West Nile/Zika panic season already? I'm still on my first six pack of Corona virus.
 
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
City will be underwater under 1000 years, and mosquitoes can't live underwater. Just wait them out
 
