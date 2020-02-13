 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Rio de Janeiro braces for risk of COVID-19 during Carnival, in addition to the hundreds of STD's you can get there while partaking in the festivities
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 was my favorite NES game.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can picture now are pubic lice with pneumonia. Tiny coughs coming from banana hammocks, all over Rio...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing with other spring blowouts I hear.  There aren't enough anti-vaxxers not afraid to get sick to make up for the shortfall either.  Not sure even vampires would like anti-vaxxer blood.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure subby is a pimply faced virgin, if not an incel.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watch out for Gordon Ramsay in drag while you are celebrating.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict a Brazilian cases.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. This reminds me of the Zika scare. If you really want to take risks at Carnival, wear a sandwich board reading I'M CARRYING CASH---or what amounts to the same thing (according to a Brazilian colleague), a Hawaiian t-shirt.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazillians of people are at risk...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You can get STDs anywhere if you ignore the fistfuls of free condoms being thrown in your face.

Oh wait, I get it. Anything less vanilla than wanking it on your keyboard to a 7 of 9 poster in your mom's basement on your 35th birthday is too much culture for you. Noted.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The subjects of governments that prioritize short term profits over public safety in respect to SARS-CoV-2 will suffer immensely.  This is going to be an epic shiatshow come Easter.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
STD's what?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
