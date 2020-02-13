 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Three naked Yoga poses to try with ... HEY. GET BACK HERE ..... Sigh... For those of you still here, did you hear Jennifer Aniston posed pantsless?   (nypost.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how 'difficult' she is...and is the sex worth it?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit I was expecting Upward Dog to be #1.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can still bring my goat ... right.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One would assume there are 'warm-up/flatulence-draining' exercises before the tandem ones.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brap: I have to admit I was expecting Upward Dog to be #1.


Reverse table top while your partner repeatedly goes through down dog, plank, cobra, plank, up-dog, repeat?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: I wonder how 'difficult' she is...and is the sex worth it?


Is she really that attractive? No, I'm not arguing about her sharp knees or anything. People have been drooling over her for 2 decades now, and I really just don't get it. She's fine, I guess. She just always struck me as a friend's older sister or something. But on my list of "I wonder if the sex is worth it" candidates, there are dozens of names above hers.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish I could look that good pantsless when I am in my fifties.  Unfortunately, I'm a guy, so that won't happen.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: up-dog


What's 'up-dog'?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: I wonder how 'difficult' she is...and is the sex worth it?


Drier than the Atacama desert
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Petey4335: up-dog

What's 'up-dog'?


Is it like snu?
 
InfectedOrphan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Petey4335: up-dog

What's 'up-dog'?


Nothing what's up with you?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The "Yab-Yum" position comes from esoteric Buddhism. It's a hierogamy between the Bodhisattvas of Wisdom and Compassion, intended to generate the energy called bodhicitta, enlightened heart that is the gateway of bodhisattvahood. Tantric Buddhists use this visualization technique as part of their practice.
 
Moroning [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fano: Well....Alrighty....Then: I wonder how 'difficult' she is...and is the sex worth it?

Drier than the Atacama desert


You're supposed to lube up before you let her peg you.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a feeling everybody will RTFA before posting anything.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The "Yab-Yum" position comes from esoteric Buddhism. It's a hierogamy between the Bodhisattvas of Wisdom and Compassion, intended to generate the energy called bodhicitta, enlightened heart that is the gateway of bodhisattvahood. Tantric Buddhists use this visualization technique as part of their practice.


Boring.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a man were teaching a naked couples erotic yoga class, everyone would see him for the perv he is, but when a woman does it, nobody seems to bat an eye.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Well....Alrighty....Then: I wonder how 'difficult' she is...and is the sex worth it?

Is she really that attractive? No, I'm not arguing about her sharp knees or anything. People have been drooling over her for 2 decades now, and I really just don't get it. She's fine, I guess. She just always struck me as a friend's older sister or something. But on my list of "I wonder if the sex is worth it" candidates, there are dozens of names above hers.


I like her better now than when she was younger.  She has kept in great shape considering her age
 
Telos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Is she really that attractive?


Yes.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Naked yoga is not a thing middle-aged guys with middle-aged dangly testicles should do. Er, so I've been told.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I put on my robe and wizard hat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: RobotSpider: Petey4335: up-dog

What's 'up-dog'?

Is it like snu?


"Please! The spirit is willing, but the flesh is bruised and spongy!"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Naked yoga is not a thing middle-aged guys with middle-aged dangly testicles should do. Er, so I've been told.


But sad flappy labia are fine?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The "Yab-Yum" position comes from esoteric Buddhism. It's a hierogamy between the Bodhisattvas of Wisdom and Compassion, intended to generate the energy called bodhicitta, enlightened heart that is the gateway of bodhisattvahood. Tantric Buddhists use this visualization technique as part of their practice.


Right before the word salad course.
 
