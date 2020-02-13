 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Really? This one fall from a pole is the reason the entire stripping industry is under scrutiny?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
29
    More: Unlikely, Striptease, Strip club, strip club dancers, Florida lawyer John Gadd, Lap dance, Corinna Spencer-Scheurich, short clip, workers' compensation  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unclear on the concept of the pole vault.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be under scrutiny for the glitter and overuse of perfume.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sports are dangerous, news at 11. Gymnastics is not well known for being super safe, as a cursory search of YouTube can prove. Pole dancing fits nicely into gymnastics, and is done nude which is even more traditional.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should have gotten workers comp and paid leave. We need to unionize Strip Clubs so badly "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since Trump lowered taxes on strip club operators.


DRINK!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sweat & perfume makes slick pole.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FKA twigs - Cellophane
Youtube YkLjqFpBh84
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.


Perhaps they should:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the Russians. They know a thing or two about fallen poles.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Next week: "The Champagne Room: Is there sex in there, or what?"
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She needs a GoFundMe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.


You'd be surprised how much freedom strippers get in their role as independent contractors. They can generally come and go as they please and call all the shots. At least here in Oregon. Don't know what state this incident took place in.

Strip clubs bring in obscene money for very little overhead. One stripper refusing to use the tall pole isn't going to cut into profit enough to warrant making a big stink. Especially since that same stripper can make up for it by handing the owner thousands a night by herself by doing everything else.

Imagine it as a retail job. You've got a cashier who is so good at selling the warranty plans she singlehandedly pays the rent on the building. But she refuses to sweep the floors. You don't fire that person, you send the teenager you just hired last week to sweep the floors and leave her alone.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God, she really nailed herself. Usually have to pay extra for that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.


Strippers aren't "hired". They actually pay the house a fee to allow them to dance there. it may not be the case everywhere but I know it's pretty standard operating procedure in a lot of clubs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These "family values" type politicians aren't against strippers & hookers.

They're just against US having any access to strippers & hookers. They think only they should be allowed to have strippers & hookers, while us peasants must "know our place" and sit in our hovels with our bibles and gruel.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, strippers are often treated like contractors.  Not entitled to employer-provided workers comp or health insurance.

Ofc, nothing prevents them from buying their own, except their coke ha...er...high cost of the college education that they are only stripping to pay for.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not watching a nasty video, just not my thing.

I'll never forget this one lady while we were sitting in front. The dancer was as high as she could be on the pole while hanging upside down and having her legs mostly extended towards the ceiling. Out of nowhere she just drops straight down before clenching her thighs around the pole and then doing a handstand off of it just as easily as people putting one foot in front of the other as they're walking. On instinct I was already halfway out of my chair before she stopped herself, thankfully I didn't spill anything. I was positive I was about to watch her take a brutal header but she knew exactly what she was doing.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lets just take into account that she fell from a hell of a distance...shook out the cobwebs and kept twerking. That's commitment!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Not watching a nasty video, just not my thing.

I'll never forget this one lady while we were sitting in front. The dancer was as high as she could be on the pole while hanging upside down and having her legs mostly extended towards the ceiling. Out of nowhere she just drops straight down before clenching her thighs around the pole and then doing a handstand off of it just as easily as people putting one foot in front of the other as they're walking. On instinct I was already halfway out of my chair before she stopped herself, thankfully I didn't spill anything. I was positive I was about to watch her take a brutal header but she knew exactly what she was doing.


Good to know you have standards.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Should be under scrutiny for the glitter and overuse of perfume.


Laugh it up smart guy. It's all fun and games until you contract glitter lung.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/ar​t​icle-5337969/Why-glitter-toxic-scienti​sts-want-banned.html
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Esroc: Pocket Ninja: But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.

You'd be surprised how much freedom strippers get in their role as independent contractors. They can generally come and go as they please and call all the shots. At least here in Oregon. Don't know what state this incident took place in.



Apparently in Texas, employers can either cover their workers or notify them they are not covered, so that the employee has to sue.   That's where the question of 'worker or contractor' comes in here.  I wonder if she was even aware of her status.  But, being Texas, notoriously 'business friendly', I would guess that they would rule that it was her responsibility to check it out.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tasteme: "Should have gotten workers comp and paid leave. We need to unionize Strip Clubs so badly "

[Fark user image image 400x214]


Strippers could benefit immensely from workers protections and unions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: She needs a GoFundMe

[Fark user image image 225x225]


She has one.Almost 30k in it

America, number 1 in crowdsourcing healthcare...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Not watching a nasty video, just not my thing.

I'll never forget this one lady while we were sitting in front. The dancer was as high as she could be on the pole while hanging upside down and having her legs mostly extended towards the ceiling. Out of nowhere she just drops straight down before clenching her thighs around the pole and then doing a handstand off of it just as easily as people putting one foot in front of the other as they're walking. On instinct I was already halfway out of my chair before she stopped herself, thankfully I didn't spill anything. I was positive I was about to watch her take a brutal header but she knew exactly what she was doing.


It's not nasty, it's just a bit jarring. The camera is pretty far away.

Also, she keeps twerking after she gets up. Pretty impressive.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Esroc: Pocket Ninja: But chief executive Eric Langan added that there were no plans to remove the tall pole, saying that dancers choose their own routine and that the company bears no responsibility in the accident.

Right. And I'm sure that any stripper you hire as an "independent contractor" who point-blank refuses to ever use the tall pole will continue to enjoy working as an 'independent contractor" with you in the future, asshole.

You'd be surprised how much freedom strippers get in their role as independent contractors. They can generally come and go as they please and call all the shots. At least here in Oregon. Don't know what state this incident took place in.


Apparently in Texas, employers can either cover their workers or notify them they are not covered, so that the employee has to sue.   That's where the question of 'worker or contractor' comes in here.  I wonder if she was even aware of her status.  But, being Texas, notoriously 'business friendly', I would guess that they would rule that it was her responsibility to check it out.


If they didn't have you fill out an I-9 you're not an employee.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: tasteme: "Should have gotten workers comp and paid leave. We need to unionize Strip Clubs so badly "

[Fark user image image 400x214]

Strippers could benefit immensely from workers protections and unions.


You think that they need more coverage?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Twerking is gross.
 
skinink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't make fun of her because she really could have suffered a bad injury. She must've been hurting a lot the next day.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report