(Daily Star) Who's wronger, the douchebro plane passenger punching the fully reclined seat or Wendi who thinks deserves her little slice of reclined cattle car heaven?
43
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Passive aggressive asshole vs. inconsiderate douchebag. It is possible for there to be no winner.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As someone with back issues and needing the recline to relieve pain and pressure, the asshole punching the seat is in the wrong, especially since the recline is not that much anyway.  He needs a better way to hold his phone.
 
Klivian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Put them both on the no fly list.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also depends if the person in front of Wendi reclined
 
ceejayoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c) The airline.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a tall guy, I'm gonna stick up for the gal. The seat reclines, she should be able to use it. As for the asshole, if I was in charge of the airline he'd be getting his permanent "you are not allowed to fly with us ever again" invitation by certified mail today.

That said, lean on those responsible for this bullshiat: the airlines.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone sucks here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do the seats still recline? Is it to give some illusion of comfort?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I paid for the seat, I'll recline if I want to. If you ask me not to, it's a request I'll consider, but if you punch my seat we're both in for a very long flight.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never understood why they call them reclining seats when it only moves an inch of so.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The seats are made to recline. Dude is in the wrong along with the airlines for creating the seat reclining and no leg room situation.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never understood why they call them reclining seats when it only moves an inch or so.
 
alitaki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would hardly call what he's doing "punching HARD".
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
another unreadable link that gets blocked out. thanks subby. thanks a million.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I tried to read the article but uhh my A.D.D. started acting up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If my seat is physically able to recline, I'm going to recline.  Take it up with the airlines if you don't want people to have the ability to do that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The airline for trying to pack people in so tightly.

The flying public who's willing to go through hell in order to save $15.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Passive aggressive asshole vs. inconsiderate douchebag. It is possible for there to be no winner.


Hitler versus Stalin; who am I supposed to root for if not both and neither?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe he's pissed because he can't recline his own seat, but then again, that's his fault, since he could have picked a better seat.

In the end, we all have to deal with the airline seats, and  punching the seat like that is not the appropriate response - and even if it was, it's not proportional. He's watching a movie, and nothing she is doing it obstructing him from doing that, nor is she causing him the least bit of inconvenience.

As for the lady, if anything, she should be lauded for not creating a bigger scene by escalating the situation.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't recline my seat except on overnight flights and I don't like it when people in front of me do. That said, it's totally their right to do it. It would never occur to me to challenge that. Dude's got serious anger management and entitlement issues.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The douchebro plane passenger punching the fully reclined seat

vs

Wendi who thinks deserves her little slice of reclined cattle car heaven

This is the sort of fire I like to throw gasoline on.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The seat reclines.  That is one of its functions.  That function wouldn't be there if they didn't intend for you to use it.  The problem is the assholes that don't recline.  Once you hit 10k ft, everybody should recline.  They guy in front of you reclines, sucking up a couple inches of your space.  Then you recline, recovering that space, and so it goes, with each person reclining, until that poor sap with the non-reclining seat is reached.  Its not that hard folks.  Getting pissed off about someone in a reclining chair choosing to recline is like getting pissed off at someone with feet daring to walk.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The airline for trying to pack people in so tightly.

The flying public who's willing to go through hell in order to save $15.


That's 15 bucks per leg of the trip. It really adds up when you travel as a group.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: The seat reclines.  That is one of its functions.  That function wouldn't be there if they didn't intend for you to use it.  The problem is the assholes that don't recline.  Once you hit 10k ft, everybody should recline.  They guy in front of you reclines, sucking up a couple inches of your space.  Then you recline, recovering that space, and so it goes, with each person reclining, until that poor sap with the non-reclining seat is reached.  Its not that hard folks.  Getting pissed off about someone in a reclining chair choosing to recline is like getting pissed off at someone with feet daring to walk.


100% this.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Knock three times on the airplane when you taunt me
Twice on the seat if the offer is "let's go" 
Oh my rudeness 
Means you'll fight me in the jetway
Twice on the seat means you ain't gonna show
 
blodyholy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I tried to read the article but uhh my A.D.D. started acting up

[Fark user image image 425x227]


Same. "PossibleNSFW content on page"?!
Huh.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: ats still recline? Is it to give some illusion of comfort?


Not the illusion of it. Some degree of comfort.  Sitting bolt upright for hours on end is leaves many of us in pain.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a trick question. Everyone is wrong. Air travel is miserable and only an insane person would subject themselves to it.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I believe it's the airline that's in the wrong here, for sardine can seating and designing aircraft in such a way that reclining your seat drops your seat back in the lap of the person behind you.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why do the seats still recline? Is it to give some illusion of comfort?


It's from a bygone era when the airlines didn't try to cramp adults into children's seats to squeeze every last penny out of their customers while claiming poverty as they make record profits.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: ... Hitler versus Stalin; who am I supposed to root for if not both and neither?


Hence, my favorite game:

Fark user imageView Full Size


No matter who loses, it's a win.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reclining that seat into a person who's knees are already against the seatback can be Very painful.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the seat reclines it reclines.  You are never allowed to punch anyone.  Punching the seat is the same as punching the person in the back of the head that is seated there.  Here is your assault and battery charge, have a nice day and never get on another plane.  Jerk.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why do the seats still recline? Is it to give some illusion of comfort?


This is the real mystery. I've tried reclining my seat. (Because I'm not an asshole I always let the person behind me know I'm about to do this.) It is very, very, very fractionally more comfortable. Almost imperceptible. Paradoxically, though, when the person in front of me reclines, it's like goodbye using a laptop or bending forward to retrieve something from under the seat.

misery incurred by being reclined into >> joy had by reclining
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Venn diagram overlap between "IT'S MAH RIGHT TO RECLINE I DON'T CARE IF IT INCONVENIENCES YOU" and "votes Republican" is enormous.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buncha goddamn dirty recliners up in here. Go back to your BarcaLoungers, you bunch of comfort Nazis.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, the airline seat declined.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We aren't privy to the entire goings on, but he could have asked if she could move her seat back up.

I ask the person in front of me on a plane if they can recline slowly (or not at all) because my knees are already hitting the back of the seat with it unreclined
 
ca_nimrod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At any point did douchebro even try to politely ask said recliner to put her seat up as it was causing him discomfort? If so, then she is at fault for ignoring his request (unless she has, as was previoulsy posted, a medical need to recline herself).

It seems more likely that he just decided to be uber-douche and just keep pushing on her seat back to irritate her.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who's wronger . . .

The airline, for making air travel like stepping into the hold of a flying slave ship.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vtimlin: If the seat reclines it reclines.  You are never allowed to punch anyone.  Punching the seat is the same as punching the person in the back of the head that is seated there.  Here is your assault and battery charge, have a nice day and never get on another plane.  Jerk.


Just watched the video, she coulda taken him I think.  That was not a douchebro or a douchebro punch IMHO. I would still put him on the no fly list since hes a little biatch that cant use words or control himself in public.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Airplane Seat Recliners < Late Mergers
 
