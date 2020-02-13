 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   47-year-old man who clearly has never heard of the internet offers $47,000 to anyone who can find him a girlfriend   (fox4kc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That will get you a shiat load of girlfriends in Thailand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go down to the bus station with $47 and you'll find one.
 
Bowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prairie Village man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Weird.

He also says he'd donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.

How many dogs will die if you don't agree to marry me? No way to be certain. Many though. Many.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: That will get you a shiat load of girlfriends in Thailand.


I've seen a documentary about them on xhamster.
 
Twonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Cheron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bowen: Prairie Village man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Weird.

He also says he'd donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.

How many dogs will die if you don't agree to marry me? No way to be certain. Many though. Many.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bowen: Prairie Village man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Weird.

He also says he'd donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.

How many dogs will die if you don't agree to marry me? No way to be certain. Many though. Many.


mullerover.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He must be an arsehole.
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: UberDave: That will get you a shiat load of girlfriends in Thailand.


Reno, too, I've heard.
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: He must be an arsehole.


Or perhaps he's a nice person who is just a little socially awkward.

Good for him for being positive and pro-active, as opposed to allowing himself to be bitter and resentful.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Go down to the bus station with $47 and you'll find one.


You don't have to be rich bastard, found one for $24.00 and a half a pack of smokes ... gotta go.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: That will get you a shiat load of girlfriends in Thailand.


As someone who has been to 'The Land of Smiles', that is 100% true
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bowen: Prairie Village man offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Weird.

He also says he'd donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if things work out.

How many dogs will die if you don't agree to marry me? No way to be certain. Many though. Many.


Now I didn't RTFA, so is he looking for a girlfriend or 'girlfriend experience'?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude, just buy a few acres , get some chickens and goats then sign up for farmers.com.

/ Either start making a compound or have a huge bbq after  your married.

// The contents of the bbq might vary depending how fast things go.....goofy

/// slashies
 
petuniapup
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cheron:....

[Fark user image 850x477]


Keyser_Soze_Death:

[mullerover.com image 416x250]

Bad trigger discipline, bad!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that getting the fark out of Prairie Village, KS would be one way to resolve your problem.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a Trap. Any dude with that much free cash should be able to find a girlfriend. The fact he can't says he's either the world's pickiest dude (with supermodel expectations), or he has a personality so toxic he makes cyanide look like vitamin C.
 
