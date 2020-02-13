 Skip to content
(MSN)   Aaaaaahh Aaaaaahhh Aaaaaaahhh Oh. Never mind   (msn.com)
25
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly that dog is blue and black.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the way the eye is pointing... we assume that's the front...
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
faceswaponline.comView Full Size


Half the country sees an owl, the other half sees a criminal.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even after figuring out which end is the muzzle, it's still hard to process. Hiding that weird ear helps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KILL IT WITH FIR- awww, skritch his widdle ears...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piglets are so much smarter than dogs.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: [faceswaponline.com image 578x341]

Half the country sees an owl, the other half sees a criminal.


Douchebag alert.
Someone is fixated.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GoatPigDog.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  Aaaaaahh Aaaaaahhh Aaaaaaahhh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Even after figuring out which end is the muzzle, it's still hard to process. Hiding that weird ear helps.

[Fark user image image 300x381] [Fark user image image 300x381]


I did the exact same thing.
 
Witchyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS THE ONLY DAY IN HISTORY WHERE YOU CAN PUT A DOG ON A COUCH AND IT LOOKS STRANGE!!!!
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: GooberMcFly: [faceswaponline.com image 578x341]

Half the country sees an owl, the other half sees a criminal.

Douchebag alert.
Someone is fixated.


So you don't see an owl?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Witchyman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

p51d007: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x499]


Man, Baby Yoda has let himself go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Witchyman: THIS IS THE ONLY DAY IN HISTORY WHERE YOU CAN PUT A DOG ON A COUCH AND IT LOOKS STRANGE!!!!


OMG YOU'RE RIGHT!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

p51d007: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x499]


That looks like something Frank Oz whipped up for a Star Wars movie.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Witchyman: THIS IS THE ONLY DAY IN HISTORY WHERE YOU CAN PUT A DOG ON A COUCH AND IT LOOKS STRANGE!!!!


Truly we are blessed to live in such times.
 
thepresence
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: GooberMcFly: [faceswaponline.com image 578x341]

Half the country sees an owl, the other half sees a criminal.

Douchebag alert.
Someone is fixated.


Snowflake alert.
Someone is triggered.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [Fark user image image 240x210]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hear it's named Laurel.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Piglets are so much smarter than dogs.


yes- they can make bacon!
j/k, piggies are for hugs.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I hear it's named Laurel.


I'm pretty sure that's Yanny.
 
