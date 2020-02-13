 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Woman who tried to run over several teens because they "looked Mexican" a few months ago has been declared too incompetent to stand trial   (abc11.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope that doesn't fark up her appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's getting the Medal of Freedom from Trump next week.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's check out her photo:
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


After hearing evidence and arguments, the judge ruled Tuesday "by a preponderance of the evidence, that the defendant is suffering from a mental disorder..."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which I hope also means "incompetent to have a driver's license"...?
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy, racist, fugly. Let me guess who she voted for...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't trust whitey.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be incompetent to do stuff like that.
 
Averam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what, she's no longer guilty of attempted murder because she's a farking idiot? How does that work?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there we have it. Finally. A competent court has taken judicial notice that racist stupidity is a mental illness. Now we can proceed to prevent racist shiatweasels from gaining access to firearms and motor vehicles, as well as ensuring the poor demented creatures receive the treatment they so desperately need.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly incompetent to stand trial would have been bad enough
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News and the republican party strike again.

This is why tolerating hate as free speech is always the wrong move. It's not a harmless way to wind up your supporters, it's a way to convince already unstable people to go over the edge. See also Robert Lewis Dear Jr., Richard Poplawski, James Alex Fields Jr.

The list goes on and on.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in six months she will be 'magically' cured I bet.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Crazy, racist, fugly. Let me guess who she voted for...


Your mom?
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avoiding the felony conviction allows her to vote for trump again.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope a Mexican runs her over on her way home from the hospital.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She can spend time in jail in Washington
 
groppet
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well I hope that means she is too incompetent to drive, walk around unsupervised or sedated.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poole also is charged with attempted murder for driving over a Des Moines curb on the same day to hit a 12-year-old black boy, authorities said.

Mexicans in blackface!
 
Daer21
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Crazy, racist, fugly. Let me guess who she voted for...


The grey aliens. Against the lizard people obviously.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Same person?
audiofilemagazine.comView Full Size


She also has (had?) a nice voice, too.
https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/aud​i​obookindustry/nicole-poole/

Maybe she was always shiat on the inside, or maybe this is a legit mental breakdown of some sort.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Averam: So what, she's no longer guilty of attempted murder because she's a farking idiot? How does that work?


It also generally means that they lose their rights to... just about anything.  They aren't free to go, they have to be hospitalized.  They can't make decisions regarding their own lives anymore, because they don't have the mental capacity.  Does he have kids?  She's no longer allowed to parent them.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: And in six months she will be 'magically' cured I bet.


"Well, we shoot mad dogs, don't we?  And what if he became well again, and realized what he'd done?  Better to put him out of his misery now."

- Starship Troopers
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make schizophrenia great again.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mr_a: Hope that doesn't fark up her appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services.


It does, unfortunately. She's now over-qualified for the job.
 
debug
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since nobody appers to have actually read the article (big shock there): "The judge suspended case proceedings and ordered state treatment for Poole to restore her to competency. An April 21 hearing is scheduled to reconsider the matter. Court documents indicate Poole also goes by the name Nicole Franklin."

She'll most likely make it to trial eventually.
 
twocent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Well, there we have it. Finally. A competent court has taken judicial notice that racist stupidity is a mental illness. Now we can proceed to prevent racist shiatweasels from gaining access to firearms and motor vehicles, as well as ensuring the poor demented creatures receive the treatment they so desperately need.


Unless they are president, of course.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Averam: So what, she's no longer guilty of attempted murder because she's a farking idiot? How does that work?


If it's like Texas it means a long long stay in a secure hospital. Not guilty by insanity results in a hospital stay until the maximum length in prison for the charge would have been OR the person is "cured".
The maximum prison term for attempted murder is quite long and the illness in those cases don't really have cures - so the defendant ends up in a secure facility for years, often much longer than a prison term with possible parole would have been.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Make schizophrenia great again.


No where in the article does it say she's schizophrenic, only that she seems so be an entitled racist asshole.
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Averam: So what, she's no longer guilty of attempted murder because she's a farking idiot? How does that work?


Ask the Senate.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Same person?
[audiofilemagazine.com image 850x850]

She also has (had?) a nice voice, too.
https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/audi​obookindustry/nicole-poole/

Maybe she was always shiat on the inside, or maybe this is a legit mental breakdown of some sort.


I doubt it's the same person.

The lunatic lives in Iowa but the narrator lives in Oklahoma. It seems like it would have been mentioned in the article since she's at least somewhat well-known.

Also, fairly recent pictures from 2018 show no mole above her eyebrow or extensive scarring on her forehead...

https://oklahoman.com/article/5598100​/​interviews-photos-and-video-oklahoma-s​oundpainter-nicole-poole-helps-artist-​serve-up-creativity-with-soundpainting​-workshop

It sounds like Crazy Poole probably is incompetent to stand trial and should stay in a psych ward until she's a little more coherent. Hopefully she gets some help and whatever medication she needs. I hope the people she hit with her car make a full recovery.

I've had encounters with people like this before and generally they're just unimaginably crazy. More than likely they don't really know what's going on and probably don't remember it clearly afterwards.
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: I hope a Mexican runs her over on her way home from the hospital.


No. Fox and the like will keep the story running for years, always a good distraction from the President's scandal of the day. (I always check in on Fox when monumental scandal of Trump is breaking on the other channels. Yesterday they were ignoring the Barr and US Attorney resignation scandals and frothing at the mouth over a black celebrity criminal that shouldn't be an ongoing story outside Chicago or the entertainment pages.)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some of you are showing just how deranged you are.

This woman is nuts.  Cuckoo.  Bonkers.  Off her gourd.  Yet y'all jump on the politics wagon.

I think some of you need as much help as this loonie woman does.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
refreshing to see how many farkers do not understand the term 'mental illness'. here's a clue: it does not mean idiocy, racism, or have anything to do with political beliefs. I do like seeing how many of you show your personal shortcomings you reveal in not having a basic understanding of mental illness. it's like you are children who have little understanding of words and their meanings.

every one of you are one fall down the stairs from never being mentally competent again. so enjoy what little you have going for you while it lasts.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: refreshing to see how many farkers do not understand the term 'mental illness'. here's a clue: it does not mean idiocy, racism, or have anything to do with political beliefs. I do like seeing how many of you show your personal shortcomings you reveal in not having a basic understanding of mental illness. it's like you are children who have little understanding of words and their meanings.

every one of you are one fall down the stairs from never being mentally competent again. so enjoy what little you have going for you while it lasts.


Yeah guys we should feel bad for the violent racist.
 
orezona
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Some of you are showing just how deranged you are.

This woman is nuts.  Cuckoo.  Bonkers.  Off her gourd.  Yet y'all jump on the politics wagon.

I think some of you need as much help as this loonie woman does.


You really make it a point to live up to your name as much as possible, don't you?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Well, there we have it. Finally. A competent court has taken judicial notice that racist stupidity is a mental illness. Now we can proceed to prevent racist shiatweasels from gaining access to firearms and motor vehicles, as well as ensuring the poor demented creatures receive the treatment they so desperately need.


Do not forget that they would be too incompetent for the vote at that point as well.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Crazy, racist, fugly. Let me guess who she voted for...


Actually you would be surprised. It's online, just google it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Averam: So what, she's no longer guilty of attempted murder because she's a farking idiot? How does that work?


Uhmm.  No.  The case is delayed until she is found competent to stand trial.

The prosecutor could decide to pull the charges, that happens sometimes.  I'd guess that isn't going to happen with a capital offense.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orezona: NotThatGuyAgain: Some of you are showing just how deranged you are.

This woman is nuts.  Cuckoo.  Bonkers.  Off her gourd.  Yet y'all jump on the politics wagon.

I think some of you need as much help as this loonie woman does.

You really make it a point to live up to your name as much as possible, don't you?


If you don't understand what I'm saying then professional counseling might be in order.

There are some utterly ugly people in this thread and apparently you're one of them.  I pity you all.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this the crazy verdict that keeps her in a hospital forever or is this the verdict that keeps her in a hospital until she can assist her own defense and be tried on attempted murder charges?  TFA didn't specify.
 
