(CNN)   WHO calls China out on BS numbers. Changes definition of the infected. +15000 cases in a single day, almost 300 fatalities   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
China is not being forthcoming about this?
Color me shocked.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Total Confirmed
60,329
Total Deaths
1,369
Total Recovered
5,995
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not sure if this has been discussed yet on Fark. I'm glad that the Corona virus is getting so much press. Keep it going. Question the numbers. Show sick people, pets even. Mask wearing citizens, Kleenex, pill bottles, doctors with furrowed brows looking worried and intoning serious things could be happening-globally with lots of sad music and epidemics of Biblical proportions. Why must this continue? Trump is a known germaphobe! Hope this makes him stay indoors, away from people, with a mask and hand sanitizer for the foreseeable future. Oh, and it's nice to also have less of Trump in the media, or at least he ain't the lead story.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Artist: Not sure if this has been discussed yet on Fark. I'm glad that the Corona virus is getting so much press. Keep it going. Question the numbers. Show sick people, pets even. Mask wearing citizens, Kleenex, pill bottles, doctors with furrowed brows looking worried and intoning serious things could be happening-globally with lots of sad music and epidemics of Biblical proportions. Why must this continue? Trump is a known germaphobe! Hope this makes him stay indoors, away from people, with a mask and hand sanitizer for the foreseeable future. Oh, and it's nice to also have less of Trump in the media, or at least he ain't the lead story.


And yet you mention his name twice, LOL

Drink
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
First base!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's about time someone officially called out China's liars in charge.  Unless and until they allow complete and unfettered access to all regions to document the extent of this situation, we have to assume it's much worse that reported.  The lack of transparency has killed untold numbers of Chinese citizens.  Beijing may not care, but the rest of us just might.  No one should die unmourned.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it time to start panicking yet? Or are we sucking each others' dicks?

Panic-sucking? Smoke 'em if you got 'em, I guess.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Changing the definition of infection during the course of an outbreak is an excellent way to conceal any actual trends.  At least until there is meaningful transmission data from elsewhere.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.


"Vaccine candidate". Those are much more common than actual working vaccines. The good news is that there were already ones under development for SARS/MERS so the world isn't starting from scratch here.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.


Bonus points if it's an oral vaccine; then we can do both at the same time.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.


Let's get the dick-sucking out of the way first, just in case the vaccine doesn't work as promised.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And... there goes the stock market.

On a related note, I had to order 3,000 face masks because everyone is stealing them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And... there goes the stock market.


A 2% mortality rate will hit GDP almost everywhere, thanks to globalization.  Not to mention the 50+ million deaths, of course.  Mass death is always bad for the markets.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.

Let's get the dick-sucking out of the way first, just in case the vaccine doesn't work as promised.


But might that be a transmission path?  Bodily fluids and all.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Artist: Not sure if this has been discussed yet on Fark. I'm glad that the Corona virus is getting so much press. Keep it going. Question the numbers. Show sick people, pets even. Mask wearing citizens, Kleenex, pill bottles, doctors with furrowed brows looking worried and intoning serious things could be happening-globally with lots of sad music and epidemics of Biblical proportions. Why must this continue? Trump is a known germaphobe! Hope this makes him stay indoors, away from people, with a mask and hand sanitizer for the foreseeable future. Oh, and it's nice to also have less of Trump in the media, or at least he ain't the lead story.


Yet you bring him into the conversation.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Farking Clown Shoes: themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.

Let's get the dick-sucking out of the way first, just in case the vaccine doesn't work as promised.

But might that be a transmission path?  Bodily fluids and all.


Just don't suck each other while in the vicinity of pipes.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Changing the definition of infection during the course of an outbreak is an excellent way to conceal any actual trends.  At least until there is meaningful transmission data from elsewhere.


Yet concealing the actual number of infected people by ignoring clinically-diagnosed patients based on their symptoms versus those patients that have undergone more thorough testing is not helpful either, and also conceals trends.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it time to crack open our neighbors heads and feast on the goo?

/ have to go for the Voice of America guy
// other neighbor is a Marine
/// threes
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's amazing how much worse a centrally-planned, paranoid, secretive, regimented, authoritarian regime can make things given the right circumstances.
 
Dictatorial_Flair [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: common sense is an oxymoron: Changing the definition of infection during the course of an outbreak is an excellent way to conceal any actual trends.  At least until there is meaningful transmission data from elsewhere.

Yet concealing the actual number of infected people by ignoring clinically-diagnosed patients based on their symptoms versus those patients that have undergone more thorough testing is not helpful either, and also conceals trends.


I'm more concerned about this aspect, really. A few hundred thousand cases being called unspecified upper respiratory infections would dramatically change the picture. I already suspected this was going on, now we get to wait and find out the extent of it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: It's amazing how much worse a centrally-planned, paranoid, secretive, regimented, authoritarian regime can make things given the right circumstances.


And that goes for both capitalists and communists, it would seem.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Farking Clown Shoes: themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.

Let's get the dick-sucking out of the way first, just in case the vaccine doesn't work as promised.

But might that be a transmission path?  Bodily fluids and all.


Dude, don't be a cockblock.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: In other news, there's apparently a vaccine now.

/we'll see if it works in humans though before we suck each other's dicks.


Couldn't we do both?

I've been eating pineapple!
 
Report