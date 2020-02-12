 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Amazon.com pays zero taxes, and Jeff Bezos just bought the most expensive property in Los Angeles for like $75. How's "the best it has ever been" economy working out for you?   (theverge.com) divider line
19
    More: News, Jeff Bezos, Warner Estate, Progressive tax, Wealth, Jack Warner, Taxation, Warner Bros., Amazon founder Jeff Bezos  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2020 at 2:31 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To be fair, Amazon is allowing the government to charge it a 0.012% tax rate for 2019.  This is after Amazon allowed the government to squeeze 0.000% tax from Amazon in 2018.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like it's working exactly how the *government* intends it to work.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Best it has ever been"? I was infromed earlier today that the nation is facing Serious Economic Conditions and must cut spending immediately.
 
The Brains
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sleaford Mods - Jobseeker
Youtube qwEUSwN6xg4
 
The Brains
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Entrepreneurship, not jobs. But that's me.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty well, how about you, subby?
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had to co-sign for him. I'm a bit nervous.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My 409 is just swell!
 
Telos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Redh8t: This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.


Umm... no.

They don't pay taxes on their "consumables." In fact, all of those are tax deductions. That's why anyone running a small business buys as much as they can through the business.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Redh8t: This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.


State tax incentives are not the same as federal income taxes being avoided by accounting tricks.
 
jetzzfan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty darn good, actually.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jetzzfan: Pretty darn good, actually.


Man On Pink Corner: Pretty well, how about you, subby?


Nice to know some Farkers are getting trickled on.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Telos: Redh8t: This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.

Umm... no.

They don't pay taxes on their "consumables." In fact, all of those are tax deductions. That's why anyone running a small business buys as much as they can through the business.


He's referring to sales tax and where applicable (which is most places and for most things), yes they do in fact pay sales tax.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Telos: Redh8t: This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.

Umm... no.

They don't pay taxes on their "consumables." In fact, all of those are tax deductions. That's why anyone running a small business buys as much as they can through the business.


Yeah, and they wonder why they're singled out for audits...
Consumables aren't an automatic write-off. It needs to be a proven business expense, and even then, is usually only a percentage write-off. Much like dinner and accommodation expenses, you may write off a portion your own expenses, but not your mistresses.
But small businesses is not what this is about.
Massive businesses tend to invest heavily in the local community. They've expanded the quality of life significantly.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Loss carryforwards are a thing.  Amazon uses the tax code as it is designed.  They are not cheating the system, or cheating anyone for that manner.  They had to lose a hell of a lot of money to stock up the amount of loss carryforwards they have banked up.  They run out or expire eventually, assuming the company stays profitable.  Don't like it?  Talk to your congresscritter about changing the law

As far as his new house, he'll probably pay about $2m in property taxes yearly on the property(assuming there's no mello roos in that neighborhood and he doesn't increase the square footage).  And the ~$4b in stock he's sold in the past two weeks should generate a hell of a lot of income/capital gains tax.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 jetzzfan: Pretty darn good, actually.
Man On Pink Corner: Pretty well, how about you, subby?

How you planning on paying back that extra $33,000 payday loan they just took out in your name? Along with the other $200.000 you owe? Just like payday loans and maxing all credit cards, someday the ability to keep borrowing more will be gone. Then what? Oh, yea, I know what. You will blame someone else.

Idiots.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Redh8t: This whole trope about large companies not paying taxes is bullsh*t.
The income tax is negated when States and cities offer rebates and benefits to a company willing to invest in said areas. It's no different than a State offering tax incentives to film studios. Why do you think Georgia is a hub for filming and animation? It isn't because of the peaches..
Now just because they're not paying general income taxes (Or relatively little) doesn't mean they aren't paying taxes. They've paid taxes on all their consumables, e.g: stationary, desks, building materials, labor, water, power, etc..
On top of that, they're also boosting the local economies.
Bottom line, they're paying plenty of taxes. Just not in an easily comprehensible way.

State tax incentives are not the same as federal income taxes being avoided by accounting tricks.


You obviously haven't heard of federal tax credits...
It's not an accounting trick, it's part of the tax code.
 
chrylis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telos: They don't pay taxes on their "consumables." In fact, all of those are tax deductions. That's why anyone running a small business buys as much as they can through the business.


You know how I know you've never run a business?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report