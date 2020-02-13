 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Man complains to his boss about discrimination. Boss' cop buddies thoroughly investigate the situation and arrest the troublemaker   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Michael Fesser of Portland  
Irascible
30 minutes ago  
I'm the only commenter? This has literally never happened during the years I e been on dark. I don't know how to feel.**wipes tear**
 
Irascible
28 minutes ago  

Irascible: I'm the only commenter? This has literally never happened during the years I e been on dark. I don't know how to feel.**wipes tear**


so of course I ruin it with fat fingers. fml.
 
LarrySouth
27 minutes ago  

Irascible: Irascible: I'm the only commenter? This has literally never happened during the years I e been on dark. I don't know how to feel.**wipes tear**

so of course I ruin it with fat fingers. fml.


Might have to try leaning the mixture...
 
Boo_Guy
25 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be satisfied until everyone involved with that shiat show lost their jobs and were brought up on charges.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of bright ideas in this story. Let's review:

According to separate court documents, Fesser said the discrimination included coworkers' calling him racial slurs. After he raised his concerns, Benson contacted West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus, his friend, and persuaded to look into allegations that Fesser had stolen from the company, according to the lawsuit.

Believe me, this always works out and never ends in an expensive lawsuit.

But with the approval of West Linn police Lt. Mike Stradley, Detectives Tony Reeves and Mike Boyd used audio and video equipment to watch Fesser while he was at work, according to the suit. The surveillance was "conducted without a warrant or probable cause" and did not result in any evidence that Fesser was stealing from his employer, the lawsuit stated.

And neither does this.

Regardless, West Linn officers, with the help of Portland police officers, arrested Fesser days later based on Reeves' and Stradley's "false representations" to Portland police that they had probable cause for an arrest.

So nice to see officers from different jurisdictions working together to stop a major criminal enterprise.

Fesser spent about eight hours at the police station before he was released on his own recognizance. He was later contacted by West Linn police to come to the station to retrieve some of his belongings. While he was there, officers informed Fesser that he had been fired from his job, according to the lawsuit.

Believe me, this plan will work. You just have to see it through the end.

According to the lawsuit, criminal charges in the arrest weren't filed until after Fesser sued his employer over his termination and for discrimination. The charges were later dismissed.

This only looks bad. It'll work out.

During the litigation in the lawsuit against his employer, Fesser learned that the West Linn police investigation into the alleged theft began as a favor to his former boss, according to the suit. Text messages revealed during the legal proceedings showed that Reeves and Benson discussed the investigation.
Okay, maybe this wasn't such a good idea.
In one message, Reeves said Fesser should be arrested before he went further with his racial discrimination complaint against his job so it would not look like retaliation. I probably shouldn't have texted that.The City of West Linn has since settled the lawsuit and agreed to pay Fesser $600,000. The lawsuit against his employer was settled in March 2018 for $415,000. In retrospect, this was not a good plan.Sorry to Mr. Fesser for all the bullshiat he had to put up with, but at least he got decent compensation. Of course the taxpayers will be on the hook for what the city pays out.The West Linn Police Department said the settlement "is not an admission of liability."

The fark it isn't.

"The City of West Linn and the West Linn Police Department do not tolerate any acts of discrimination or disparate treatment by its employees," the department said in a press release. "In 2018, when the allegations were first reported, an internal investigation was conducted and swift and appropriate disciplinary personnel action was taken."

Translation: Nobody was fired. Several officers suffered the worst punishment a police officer can: Desk duty! For two weeks!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
15 minutes ago  
"Text messages revealed during the legal proceedings showed that Reeves and Benson discussed the investigation.

In one message, Reeves said Fesser should be arrested before he went further with his racial discrimination complaint against his job so it would not look like retaliation."

I'm picturing the city attorney reading that message like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Mr_Vimes
14 minutes ago  
The cops were just a few rotten apples in a barrel of shiat.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
It's nice he got decent settlements, but the cops really should have been fired, and the guy's boss should face criminal charges for false reports and conspiracy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
The pig cops were fully in on it.
 
wellreadneck
2 minutes ago  
" ... his boss, Eric Benson, owner of A&B Towing ..."

Without a doubt, that son of a biatch is guilty.
 
