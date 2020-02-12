 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   DC Metro nears completion of two bike racks, only five years late and for a mere $3.8 million, which is only 3x over budget but it's just like you haters to complain   (wjla.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, years building, bike racks, Metro, American Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 10:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gives new meaning to going green

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems to me that all they really needed to do was skip the rack and put up a bunch of "Bicycle Parking Only" signs, trash cans, and parking meters all around the area and the problem would have sorted itself out.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metro's always been a clusterf*ck. It's still better than the alternative, which is basically nothing for most people.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So: low-bidder, cronyism, or both?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just pollute the area with bike shares?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Seems to me that all they really needed to do was skip the rack and put up a bunch of "Bicycle Parking Only" signs, trash cans, and parking meters all around the area and the problem would have sorted itself out.


Well that's dumb.  There is little opportunity for graft when you simplify the process like that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the budget for two bike racks over $1 million in the first place?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: Metro's always been a clusterf*ck. It's still better than the alternative, which is basically nothing for most people.


OK, how about we keep the good parts and get rid of the bad parts. Too keep the good parts, do we have to have a $20k per bike rack?  Is it an all or nothing proposal?  Is the graft and dark ups an integral part of doing good?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure my old high school bike rack had room for more than 92 bikes. I doubt they paid more than $10,000 including the 20ft chain link fence around it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Why was the budget for two bike racks over $1 million in the first place?


They had to relocate the endangered salamanders first.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Why was the budget for two bike racks over $1 million in the first place?


It was a significant reduction from the original $5 million proposal.  That represented a significant savings.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your local political hacks fark up a simple municipal project repeatedly and expensively, to the point where some sketchy blowhard local developer swoops in to finish the project. 

What else could go wrong after that?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the money they should have just put a dumpster in that spot and everyone who throws a bike in gets a new bike when they get back.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's at moments like this when it's useful to have someone with authority to just fire everyone in the chain of command on this project, whether they worked on the project or they approved the numbers.
There just is no excuse for something like this happening on such a simple thing.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I can't wait until they're done so I can park my shiatty hundred dollar bike in a $20k parking spot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Sid_6.7: Metro's always been a clusterf*ck. It's still better than the alternative, which is basically nothing for most people.

OK, how about we keep the good parts and get rid of the bad parts. Too keep the good parts, do we have to have a $20k per bike rack?  Is it an all or nothing proposal?  Is the graft and dark ups an integral part of doing good?


You manage a multi-jurisdictional sh*t show. Go on, I'll wait.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It's at moments like this when it's useful to have someone with authority to just fire everyone in the chain of command on this project, whether they worked on the project or they approved the numbers.
There just is no excuse for something like this happening on such a simple thing.


Sure, there's a manager, but they serve at the pleasure of the board, and the board is made up of representatives from Maryland, DC, and Virginia. The instant the manager pisses off one or two of those delegations they're out.
 
acouvis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Metro determined it was more important to get the project done right rather than get it done quickly.

Safe to say they failed at both points by now...
 
Surpheon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh, so major damage,"including damage caused by a contractor repeatedly drilling into an underground duct bank", is expensive to repair? That's shocking.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The math in the article is just wrong headed. Total cost divided by the total number of spaces is the wrong metric to use.  It not like the same 92 bikes will be parked there for the life of the rack. It also ignores the potential for unused spaces. A better metric would be total cost divided by total number of parking events over the lifetime of the racks. That admittedly would require some research to support the estimate for number of parkers but at least it has the potential to not be meaningless bullshiat.

Whatever the case, over a million dollars for bike racks? Yeah, thats nuckin futs. The could have done a lot more to benefit bike commuters with that money.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TWO previous contractors 'didn't meet the standard' on the project.  If you hire TWO contractors for a public works project that can't construct a bike rack then I'd say there is a glaring error in the selection criteria.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: TWO previous contractors 'didn't meet the standard' on the project.  If you hire TWO contractors for a public works project that can't construct a bike rack then I'd say there is a glaring error in the selection criteria.


They probably forgot to ask "Do you know how to build a bike rack?" when accepting bids.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 That system is one of the most openly and notoriously corrupt in the country. It likely puts many banana republics to shame.
When the promotion criteria for management are shamelessly based almost purely on who you are related to or are sleeping with, and this goes on for a generation or more, you eventually get a system that is solid homogeneous graft all the way down.
I doubt this bike rack project is going any other way than exactly as expected, much to the profits of all involved.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Obv the construction was interfering with the contractors drinking time.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report