(OnFocus)   Wisconsin woman has the Mondayest Monday ever when she hits a toilet bowl in the middle of the road. Fark: To avoid the other one   (onfocus.news) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
crinz83
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She stated to police she was distracted by a second toilet that was left in the opposite westbound lane when the crash occurred, at 6:42 p.m.

there is no proof whatsoever that there was a second toilet
 
drayno76
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So she had a shiatty day?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"The investigating officer believed the two toilets were left in the road deliberately, as both were upright and intact prior to the collision."

Huh, no shiat, deliberately?  Anyhoo...  But they're leaving off the most important bit of information.... was there or was there not a fresh duce dropped in either toilet before the accident?
 
W.C.fields forever
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You couldn't write that in Hollywood.The Family guy episode where Peter has to take a dump comes to mind.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

crinz83: She stated to police she was distracted by a second toilet that was left in the opposite westbound lane when the crash occurred, at 6:42 p.m.

there is no proof whatsoever that there was a second toilet


The second toilet was hiding behind the grassy knoll.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, it sounds like somebody has...

the afternoon off!
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A while back I was cresting a hill on I-65 south and saw a bunch of cars in the opposite lanes pulled over with banged up fronts, flat tires, crushed wheels, and a bunch of people standing around gazing at the damage.  On the other side of the hill was a parked truck and a bunch of tombstones laying all over the road.  What a thing to hit at 65 mph.
 
