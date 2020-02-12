 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Fishing with eggs and toothpaste? Fishing with eggs and toothpaste   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2020 at 11:42 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me add my voice to the many on Twitter who have said "what the hell?"
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
PJ Flecks Ego
Jesus Crest!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Let me add my voice to the many on Twitter who have said "what the hell?"


If you want a tree you first have to plant a seed in a hole in the ground. Fish obviously don't come from seeds they come from eggs. So instead of planting a seed in the ground you plant an egg, producing a fresh baby fish sapling.

Now the toothpaste gets the fresh baby fish saplings to come out of the hole. Fish are afraid of tartar sauce and toothpaste offers tartar protection, so the fish are obviously attracted to toothpaste.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: Jack Sabbath: Let me add my voice to the many on Twitter who have said "what the hell?"

If you want a tree you first have to plant a seed in a hole in the ground. Fish obviously don't come from seeds they come from eggs. So instead of planting a seed in the ground you plant an egg, producing a fresh baby fish sapling.

Now the toothpaste gets the fresh baby fish saplings to come out of the hole. Fish are afraid of tartar sauce and toothpaste offers tartar protection, so the fish are obviously attracted to toothpaste.


STEP AWAY FROM THE BONG AND COME OUT WITH YOUR HANDS UP!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, I guess as long as you eat them? Probably isn't any more animal abuse than a hook is. But it seems like a lot of effort to stage a video of you suffocating a fish with toothpaste and eggs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clogging up the gills of fish to force them to try breathing air? Just get some dynamite already, Jethro.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Walking catfish being irritated by mint toothpaste out of a hole they were sheltering in

No idea what the eggs could be doing except maybe make gills work poorer
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Colgate?

Really?
 
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor fish
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Jack Sabbath: Let me add my voice to the many on Twitter who have said "what the hell?"

If you want a tree you first have to plant a seed in a hole in the ground. Fish obviously don't come from seeds they come from eggs. So instead of planting a seed in the ground you plant an egg, producing a fresh baby fish sapling.
.


I think what you're describing here are troupple.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're amazing.  But I think you are supposed to catch them with a chalice or something.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crazy fishing!! How do you expect me to crack an egg with a beer in one hand?? huh????
get real
 
Inaditch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's going to give me nightmares. I'll just eat the eggs and toothpaste, thanks.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Fish are afraid of tartar sauce and toothpaste offers tartar protection, so the fish are obviously attracted to toothpaste.


Bravo. Very clever.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report